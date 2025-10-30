Olivia Rodrigo shows support to Gaza victims with new Instagram story

Olivia Rodrigo Shows Support for Gaza Victims in New Instagram Story (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Pop artist Olivia Rodrigo took the internet world by storm by sharing an Instagram Story. The story supports the victims in Gaza. In her post, she expressed concern about the growing number of casualties caused by Israeli airstrikes.

The post stated,

"ISRAEL HAS KILLED 104 PEOPLE OVERNIGHT IN GAZA, INCLUDING 35 CHILDREN."

Rodrigo added:

“Overnight, Israel killed Mohammed al-Munirawi, a Palestinian journalist, and his wife while they were sheltering in a tent. In central Gaza, Israel killed 18 members of one family when it bombed their home — three generations killed in a single strike. Siblings, Sham and Yahya Amin Abu Dalal (pictured), were martyred along with their father and mother in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.”

Olivia Rodrigo urges fans to support Gaza victims through donations

Olivia Rodrigo has more than 39.3M followers on Instagram and also encouraged her followers to donate to humanitarian organizations.

This helps the civilians in Gaza. At that time, she posted a Instagram story writing:

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak I feel witnessing the devastation that is being inflicted upon innocent people in Palestine. Mothers, fathers, and children in Gaza are starving, dehydrated, and being denied access to basic medical care and humanitarian aid."

"There is no child in Israel, Palestine, or anywhere in the world who deserves to suffer through what we're seeing these children have to endure. It is horrific and completely unacceptable".

"To give up on them is to give up on our shared humanity," before Olivia shared she had "made a donation to @unicef to help support the victims of this horrifying situation". The Good For You singer then prompted her fans to follow suit, adding, "[I] encourage you to do the same if you have the means" - ending with an emoji of the Palestinian flag and a link to a donation page.

Olivia Rodrigo, the famous pop singer, has shared Instagram stories about various social and human issues. Her support for Gaza victims gained social media attention.

She is also a strong supporter of women's rights. In 2023, she founded a nonprofit, Fund 4 Good, which is devoted to women’s issues.