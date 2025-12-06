Will Iron Lung be in theaters? Details analyzed

Image sourced via IMDb

Iron Lung conveys the setting of a dystopian future event, which could be called The Quiet Rapture. It is Mark Fischbach's directorial debut film, which he and his online gaming partner Seán McLoughlin used to play together. Many of the viewers know Mark by his online name, Markiplier.

The film is notably based on the 2022 video game by David Szymanski. The game is also set in the same hostile and claustrophobic atmosphere. The main character, Mark Fischbach (convict), can be seen being put on a small submarine vessel to explore the ocean of blood.

Szymanski also reportedly assisted in the script as well as the production, and is all set to have a small appearance in the upcoming film.

Will Iron Lung be getting a theatrical release

First poster for Markiplier’s directorial debut ‘IRON LUNG’



The film will have a theatrical rollout starting on January 30 with approx 50-100 theaters. pic.twitter.com/cfQQzDTBbJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 5, 2025

Yes, Iron Lung is all set to get its theatrical release on January 30, 2026.

The home-production indie horror film by YouTuber Markiplier, also the lead Mark Fischbach, has an initial goal of releasing it in a limited number of theaters to see the reaction of the audience. As of now, no streaming details have been confirmed by him.

What is Iron Lung really about

The post-apocalyptic horror film gains traction as the lead, Mark, an unknown convict, is sent to explore the uninhabitable moon that is surrounded by an ocean of blood. There are some unusual activities seen on the same moon that could lead to the survival of human life. The event that caused the disruption was called The Quiet Rapture. This has generated all the chaos in the world, and humanity is on the verge of vanishing from existence.

As a result of high pressure, one end of the submarine seems to be welded shut, and the only way is to move forward. Mark's character is supposed to find a way through the narrow submarine and use skills and limited resources to get through the horror.

Iron Lung showcases extreme claustrophobia, distress, and dire loneliness, which is the essence of the game adaptation film. Markiplier is going to back the film by himself, and the movie will be a self-distributing film. The submarine itself is called the Iron Lung, which signifies human life hanging on a thread. If Mark tends to complete the journey and find the Hail Mary for the survival of man, is the question the audience is going to find at the theaters in January 2026.

Cast details for Iron Lung

Iron Lung. Coming soon to theaters. pic.twitter.com/vxP28YC9Vd — Mark (@markiplier) October 14, 2023

The science fiction horror film exhibits a whole expansive cast of YouTubers and internet personalities. Mark Fischbach is the unnamed convict sent on an exploration mission. Caroline Rose Kaplan in a supporting role. Sean McLoughlin is the voice on the speaker, providing virtual guidance.

David Szymanski, who is the creator of the real Iron Lung video game. Additional cast includes:

Isaac McKee as Child

Elle LaMont

Troy Baker

Elsie Lovelock

Kazuki Jalal

