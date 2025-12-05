D4vd becomes the top trending musician for Google amid ongoing death investigation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: d4vd attends Support + Feed's 2023 fall fundraiser at APB/NikuNashi on October 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Support + Feed)

D4vd became Google’s most searched musician of 2025 while a Los Angeles County grand jury reviews evidence linked to the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas-Hernandez. Known for his songs “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” the rising Hip-Hop artist experienced a sudden rise in online interest after authorities found the teenager’s body in a Tesla listed in his name.

Google’s Year in Search report showed that D4vd not only topped music-related trending searches but also emerged as the most-searched person worldwide in 2025.

The trending list highlights spikes in search activity instead of overall volume.

Interest in the 20-year-old rose after the September incident. He ranked higher than well-known names like Kendrick Lamar globally.

In the U.S., he came in third just behind Zohran Mamdani and Tyler Robinson.

The LAPD began its investigation on September 8 after officers received reports of a foul odor emanating from an abandoned Tesla in the Hollywood Hills.

When they checked the trunk, they found the body of Rivas-Hernandez. Some online rumors about the body’s condition spread, but officials denied these, clarifying that she had not been frozen or decapitated.

The police stated that the vehicle belonged to D4vd and identified him and another person as suspects in the case.

Although the LAPD has not named him yet, investigators are going through evidence while waiting for the autopsy results to be finalized.

In private, a grand jury in Los Angeles County is examining documents that might result in charges. As of early 2025, the proceedings remain ongoing.

Impact on d4vd’s career and public reaction as grand jury continues review

D4vd has not shared a personal public statement, but his team has said that he is working with the authorities.

Right after the discovery, the artist canceled what was left of his North American tour and later pushed back all upcoming shows.

The release of his deluxe album Withered was delayed, and he was also dropped from the lineup for Australia’s Spilt Milk festival.

This case didn’t just affect music and law enforcement—it also sparked wider social reactions. Interest in D4vd surged online, even influencing prediction markets.

A Polymarket trader going by 0xafEe turned a $10,600 bet into over $1.2 million by betting that D4vd would become Google’s top trending person by the end of 2025.

The grand jury keeps discussing the case, which stays in the public spotlight. People are following updates about the investigation and the artist’s career.