Bizarre items found out in D4vd’s house creates suspence around dismembered Celeste River death case

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

A fresh angle has entered the tangled case of David Antony Burke a.k.a D4vd and the fatal outcome of 15‑year‑old Celeste Rivas, now involving a detective reportedly hired by the landlord of the singer's Los Angeles rental unit. Though D4vd has not been publicly identified as a suspect in any capacity and has offered no comment, public interest in the teen's disappearance and death shows no signs of waning.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s barely any communication about the case has simply deepened speculation, prompting the landlord to mount a probe in pursuit of answers, as reported by The Tab.

The police have allegedly found some disturbing items labeled as 'sadistic' in the posh Los Angeles rental house of the 20-year-old singer. The disturbing revelation has further given the current murder case a new twist, with police investigators examining the objects to determine whether they can be key evidence in solving the case.

Investigator claims he found odd tools and drug items in D4vd's former $20K-a-month LA home

Private investigator Steve Fischer, who first attracted notice with his theory about Celeste Rivas' disappearance, has now issued an update on the still‑open investigation. Hired to examine the circumstances surrounding her death, Fischer says he surveyed the Los Angeles unit that musician D4vd recently vacated, a place that rents for $20,000 a month.

Reportedly, during his inspection, he uncovered a string of puzzling items: heavy‑duty farm equipment that seemed out of place in a setting, alongside prescription bottles and assorted drug‑related paraphernalia. Since then, the discoveries have found their way into the hands of the Los Angeles Police Department, which, during its twelve‑hour canvass of the residence, limited itself to seizing electronic devices. To date, D4vd remains neither in custody nor formally identified as a suspect in the investigation.

