Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite as new collaboration reveals SKIMS outfits, cosmetic bundles, and more

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Epic Games revealed a new team-up introducing Kim Kardashian to Fortnite. This collaboration adds her to the game's growing list of celebrity tie-ins featuring items inspired by her style and her SKIMS clothing line. It's one of Fortnite's boldest steps into the world of fashion so far.

Starting December 13, 2025, players can access this collaboration, which brings with it various character skins, accessories, and themed in-game items. Early looks and promo shots show that the collection focuses on offering a mix of styles, making it stand out from Fortnite’s usual single-style skins.

Fans can look forward to plenty of outfit options, different hairstyles, and SKIMS-inspired designs to personalize their characters.

The collection highlights three main skins, each costing 1,500 V-Bucks. These skins show Kardashian in unique outfits like a fur coat, a stylish SKIMS bodysuit, and a leather-themed set.

Every outfit captures a different side of Kardashian’s fashion style and comes with extra style options to customize her look further.

Instead of buying them, these additional styles are included as part of the main skins, giving players more layered choices.

Accessories, emote, and bundle details in the Kim Kardashian Fortnite collaboration

The crossover doesn’t just stop with character skins. It also includes a picked collection of accessories. Some standout items are a purse-shaped pickaxe, two unique back bling options, and a glider styled after a jet.

In the announcement trailer, Kardashian’s in-game character briefly wields the purse pickaxe during battle.

The back bling choices—a makeup kit and a combination of a ring light and phone—tie to Kardashian’s connection to beauty social media, and her personal brand.

The collection adds an emote inspired by Kardashian’s iconic Paper Magazine photoshoot. To fit Fortnite’s lighthearted vibe, they swapped the original elements with in-game ones.

This change keeps the reference clear but suits the game’s family-friendly tone.

Epic Games has not yet confirmed the exact price for the bundle. However, they often sell discounted packages that let players buy multiple cosmetic items together as one.

Because the Kim Kardashian set includes several styles, it will follow this same approach. This might let players grab all the looks without needing to purchase each piece one by one.

Fortnite keeps mixing gaming, entertainment, and fashion in its collaborations. This new partnership shows how the game continues to be a space where big names and brands come together.

With Kim Kardashian’s fame and SKIMS’ success in the fashion world, this collection marks another move in Fortnite’s growth into lifestyle-focused content.

Kim Kardashian's cosmetics will be available worldwide in the Fortnite Item Shop starting December 13. Players can choose from many options to add their style to their game.