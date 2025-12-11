Khloe calls bible return 'holy reunion' after Kim snags it at auction on The Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian (Image via Getty)

Khloé Kardashian described the moment she was reunited with her late father Robert Kardashian’s Bible as a “holy reunion,” a restoration made possible after Kim Kardashian quietly purchased the item at an auction and revealed the surprise on The Kardashians.

The Bible, long considered one of the family’s most personal heirlooms, resurfaced publicly earlier this year when it was listed by Goldin Auctions.

Its reappearance set off an urgent effort by the Kardashian sisters to reclaim it, prompting Kim to intervene before it was lost again to private collectors.

Why the Bible’s return became a turning point for The Kardashians

The Bible originally belonged to Robert Kardashian and was later passed to O.J. Simpson during their long friendship.

Khloé explained on her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast that she and her sisters believed the Bible had disappeared years ago.

She said it went missing during the period following their father’s death in 2003, alleging that Ellen Pierson—who married Robert shortly before his passing—“cleaned house,” leaving many items unaccounted for.

When the Bible resurfaced in an auction catalogue, Kim acted quickly.

On The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she “secretly dropped $80K on it at auction” to ensure it returned to the family.

She later surprised Khloé with the restored artifact. The discovery that the Bible still carried Robert’s name embossed in gold and contained a handwritten message from him made the moment particularly significant.

Khloé said the return “meant everything,” describing the experience as deeply personal and profoundly grounding.

The Bible’s path into auction drew attention because of its proximity to one of the most scrutinized relationships in American legal history.

According to the auction listing, Robert had gifted the Bible to Simpson during the period when their friendship remained intact, years before the fallout following the O.J. Simpson trial.

When news emerged that the item was for sale, the Kardashian siblings viewed its retrieval not as a symbolic gesture but as the recovery of a family relic tied intimately to their father’s memory.

Kim’s decision to purchase the Bible became a storyline woven through The Kardashians, echoing the family’s long-running emphasis on preserving their history.

While much of the series captures their public lives, moments like this gesture revisit private chapters that continue to shape them.

The episode also underscored the shifting dynamics between Kim and Khloé, with Kim orchestrating the effort quietly, choosing to share the news only after the Bible had been secured.

In recounting the experience on her podcast, Khloé spoke openly about how the return intersected with her relationship to faith.

She described the resentment she carried toward God after her father’s death: a grief that hardened into what she called an “intense hatred” she struggled to articulate.

Over the years, she said, that internal landscape changed, and she now sees faith as a support system she wants her children—True and Tatum—to understand.

Khloé noted that she encourages them to “lean on faith whenever life gets tough,” in contrast to how she once reacted to loss.

Within The Kardashians, the storyline of the Bible’s retrieval operated not only as an emotional anchor but also as a link to an earlier version of the family, long before fame reframed their lives.

The series has, at various points, returned to Robert’s legacy, most notably in episodes addressing the O.J. Simpson trial, the family’s formative years, and their father’s influence on their moral and emotional development.

Kim’s decision to recover the Bible furthered that continuity, reflecting the ongoing presence of their father’s memory in the backdrop of the show.

Goldin Auctions confirmed the sale price of $80,000, noting the Bible’s provenance and its connection to two of the most recognizable names in late-20th-century American culture.

The listing emphasized the personal inscriptions and the artifact’s significance within both the Kardashian family history and its association with Simpson.

Kim’s gesture and Khloé’s response added another layer to the current season of The Kardashians, which has increasingly highlighted the sisters’ private struggles alongside the public-facing narratives that have defined their brand.

As the series continues, the “holy reunion” marks one of the season’s more intimate moments, anchoring the show’s broader themes of family, legacy, and the effort to reclaim pieces of a past that remain unfinished.

