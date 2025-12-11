How to watch Chicago P.D. online? Streaming options explained

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC on Wednesdays (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)

Chicago P.D. continues to be one of NBC’s most-watched crime dramas. With new episodes on the horizon, viewers are looking for the easiest ways to stream the series online. Whether you are catching up on past episodes or trying to stay current with the latest twists, multiple platforms now offer access to the show in different formats.

NBC’s official website provides access to current episodes for cable subscribers. Peacock serves as the central streaming hub for the wider One Chicago universe. Several major streaming services and digital retailers have also added the series to their catalogues.

All streaming options for Chicago P.D.

NBC

NBC is the simplest way to watch Chicago P.D. New episodes air weekly on the network. You can also stream recent episodes on NBC’s official site by signing in with your TV provider. This suits viewers who prefer live broadcasts without needing to switch to additional apps. It keeps the experience familiar and straightforward.

Peacock

Peacock is the main streaming home for Chicago P.D. It hosts many past seasons and often offers next-day access to new episodes. The free tier offers limited viewing, while the premium plan provides full access. It brings all the One Chicago shows together in one place. This becomes a convenient and budget-friendly option.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV offers live NBC streaming and an on-demand library. Episodes of Chicago P.D. are available as soon as they air. Cloud DVR allows you to record and watch content later. The bundle includes Hulu’s full catalog, adding more value. This service suits cord-cutters who still want live TV. It provides flexibility, reliability, and a familiar channel lineup.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV streams NBC live, allowing you to watch Chicago P.D. in real-time. It offers unlimited cloud DVR storage and works on multiple devices, supporting up to three user profiles. It delivers strong streaming quality and easy navigation.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video allows you to buy episodes or full seasons of Chicago P.D. You keep the content permanently after purchase. No subscription is required. You can also download episodes for offline viewing. This option is ideal for viewers who require long-term access. It’s simple, flexible, and perfect for selective watching.

iTunes and Google Play

iTunes and Google Play allow you to purchase individual episodes or entire seasons. There are no monthly fees. You download the content and watch whenever you want. This suits viewers who collect digital copies or rewatch specific story arcs. It’s a straightforward option with consistent video quality. The stores are compatible with multiple devices, providing broad accessibility.

Cable on-demand

Cable on-demand services offer recent episodes of Chicago P.D. without extra steps. Most cable boxes include NBC on-demand by default. Episodes usually appear soon after they air. No apps or new subscriptions are needed. This option is ideal for traditional TV viewers. It keeps everything in one place and requires minimal setup.

Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV apps

These devices support major apps like NBC, Peacock, Hulu and YouTube TV. You can switch easily between live and on-demand options. They work well for households that rely on streaming hardware. The devices offer strong performance and wide compatibility. This makes them a practical choice for daily viewing.

International streaming options

International access to Chicago P.D. varies by region. Some countries stream the show on Netflix, Sky, Binge or Universal TV. Episodes can be purchased through Google Play or Apple TV in a few regions. Availability can change due to licensing shifts. Viewers should check local listings for updated options.

Catch Chicago P.D. on NBC on Wednesdays.