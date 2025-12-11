What role does Caroline Rhea play on Sheriff Country? Everything to know about her character

Caroline Rhea plays Gina (Photo by Getty Images)

Caroline Rhea joins CBS’s Sheriff Country in a recurring role, adding a familiar presence to the expanding Fire Country universe. The spinoff series centers on Sheriff Mickey Fox as she navigates law enforcement, family tensions and small-town politics in Edgewater.

Rhea plays Gina, Mickey’s sharp, deadpan assistant and the public face of the Edgewater County Sheriff’s Office. As a lifelong local with a colorful past, Gina brings a grounded sense of humor and insider knowledge to the department. She is also one of the few people who can speak honestly to Mickey, offering a dynamic that balances the show’s emotional and procedural elements.

Gina's story in Sheriff Country so far

Gina’s story in Sheriff Country unfolds quietly in the background, but she remains a steady presence in the Edgewater County Sheriff’s Office. She works as Sheriff Mickey Fox’s assistant and handles the front-facing responsibilities of the department. Gina knows every local, every rumor, and every long-buried mistake in Edgewater.

She keeps the office running while Mickey deals with violent crimes, family turmoil and political pressure. Gina often intervenes with timely updates, practical solutions and candid observations. Her tone is dry. Her timing is precise. She never hesitates to cut through tension with a direct comment. She is one of the few people Mickey listens to without pushing back.

In the early episodes, Gina helps Mickey manage the chaos surrounding Skye’s return home. Skye is four months sober and immediately gets pulled into trouble with her boyfriend. When Skye becomes tied to a murder case involving her ex-boyfriend, Gina keeps the office functioning as deputies scramble for leads.

She stays composed even as the department faces intense scrutiny. She offers Cassidy small pieces of guidance when Cassidy struggles to balance duty and emotion. Gina’s advice is brief but impactful. She understands the town’s rhythms and its unspoken rules.

During the kidnapping case, Gina relays information and manages civilians who flood the office with worries and accusations. She keeps the environment calm while Mickey pursues suspects. When the armored truck robbery hits the county, Gina becomes the quiet link between the deputies in the field and the community waiting for answers.

She updates Mickey, filters calls and shields the department from unnecessary disruptions. Gina also reacts quickly when tensions rise between Boone and Mickey over differing police methods. Her steady presence helps keep the team focused.

She shares hints of a colorful past, mostly through passing comments. She once had a “thing” with Wes, Mickey’s father. Their history adds a touch of mild humor and underlines her long connection to Edgewater. Despite this, Gina stays neutral when Mickey and Wes clash over family, law and loyalty. She knows when to step forward and when to step aside.

So far, Gina has not received a personal storyline. She lacks a dedicated arc or conflict, yet she remains essential. She is the office’s anchor, the voice of the town, and she is the quiet force that keeps Mickey’s world from collapsing under pressure.

About Caroline Rhea, the actor who plays Gina

Caroline Rhea is a Canadian actor and comedian with a career spanning television, film and stand-up. She is widely recognized for playing Aunt Hilda on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, a role that made her a familiar face in 1990s pop culture. Rhea has voiced Linda Flynn-Fletcher on the hit animated series Phineas and Ferb, earning praise for her comedic delivery. She has also hosted The Caroline Rhea Show and multiple seasons of The Biggest Loser. Alongside her screen work, Rhea remains an active stand-up performer, known for her sharp humor and energetic stage presence.

Catch Sheriff Country on CBS on Fridays.