Who is Cruz from Simon Cowell: The Next Act? Details explored

The members of 10 December

Simon Cowell is presenting a new boy band in front of the world.



After working with groups such as One Direction, Westlife, CNCO and more, he is back.

He shared his journey of finding the new band in Netflix’s talent hunt titled Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

The new band, which was formed in the last episode of the series, is called 10 December.

The date also coincides with the premiere date of the show on Netflix.



After the show is aired, viewers are interested to know more about the members of the band.

Cruz is one of the members of 10 December. He is 19 years old and belongs to West London.

His star sign is Aries as reported by Tudum. Cruz recently made his Instagram account that features the name of his band.

His Instagram handle @cruzdecember10 has photographs with his autograph and band members.



The photo is captioned:



“Happy Birthday to us.”



According to his Instagram, he is the swaggiest member in December 10.

He first made an appearance in the show during the second episode.

Cruz’s journey in Simon Cowell: The Next Act







Cruz is introduced to the viewers during auditions in Simon Cowell: The Next Act. During auditions when he was asked about whether he is ambitious or not, he answered:



“Yeah, of course. I work hard everyday and try to get to a good point in life, where I can treat my family and make them proud.”



The answer impresses Simon and others who were taking the auditions.

Cruz then continued in a confessional and stated:



“I just love making people happy whenever I perform and entertain. I feel like that’s what I want to do for the rest of my life. So I just gotta give it my all and just go for it.”



Cruz sang ‘Lil Boo Thang’ by Paul Russell and impressed the panel.

Kamille remarked that Cruz is the first out of all the contestants that has performed instead of just singing in the auditions.



Simon later said about Cruz



“I just loved his personality. I mean, he is perfect, perfect, perfect for a band.”



He then continued:



“Has he got the best voice in the world? No, But you…I mean, he could definitely evolve into that.”



Cruz later talks about the show as his “one chance” to do what he wants to do in his life during episode 3.



He went to Miami along with 15 other contestants after passing the auditions.

There he trained with vocal coaches and also stated during episode 4 of Simon Cowell: The Next Act:



“I don’t think I might not be as good a singer as them, in general. But I feel like performing is where I shine the most.”



RAab, who worked with Cruz during his vocal lessons, states:



“I like Cruz. He’s a star in my eyes. He is so confident. Can we get him to have the control to be able to sing his parts in harmony? That’s gonna be his challenge.”



He later bonded with other contestants on the show in Miami.



Cruz remarked during episode 4 about being on the band, saying:



“I feel like this is a time where I’ve just got to give my all. I will never be more ready for anything like this ever again.”



During episode 5 while recording in a studio, Cruz shined amongst the other boys.



Poo Bear remarked:



“Cruz, absolute star and it’s crazy because in London he sings “Boo Thang. Which is like a song that’s more for a rapper that doesn’t really sing. So, in my mind I am thinking he choose that song because he’s not the greatest vocalist”



He became one of the first three members chosen by Simon during episode 5.

