Ella McCay: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Ella McCay is a 2025 political comedy-drama written and directed by James L. Brooks, his first feature since "How Do You Know" 15 years ago. The story centers on Ella McCay, a 34-year-old law school grad and lieutenant governor in a small U.S. state amid the 2008 recession.
She steps up as interim governor after her mentor heads to the Obama administration, pushing for a "Moms’ Bill" to expand early-childhood support amid personal chaos.
Haunted by her father's infidelity scandal that uprooted her family at 16 and her mother's death from cancer soon after, Ella juggles a strained marriage, her agoraphobic brother's crisis and her estranged father's uninvited return seeking redemption.
Ella McCay releases in U.S. theatres on December 12, 2025, via 20th Century Studios. The film premiered at the El Capitan Theatre on December 9, 2025.
Ella McCay runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes. Rated PG-13 for language, sexual content and drug references. International rollout follows the same weekend, with local showtimes starting around noon.
Emma Mackey leads as the resilient Ella. Jamie Lee Curtis plays her feisty Aunt Helen. Woody Harrelson plays unreliable father Eddie McCay, while Jack Lowden portrays Ryan Newell.
Supporting turns include Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri and Spike Fearn as Casey McCay.
Albert Brooks, Rebecca Hall as Claire McCay, and Julie Kavner as Estelle round up the cast.
|
Region
|
Release Date
|Release Time
|
United States
|December 12, 2025
|
10:00 a.m. PT/ET
|
United Kingdom & Ireland
|December 12, 2025
|
2:00 p.m. GMT
|
Canada
|December 12, 2025
|
11:00 a.m PT/ET
|
France & Germany
|December 12, 2025
|
7:00 p.m. CET
|
Australia & New Zealand
|December 12, 2025
|
10:00 a.m. AEDT
|
Japan
|December 12, 2025
|
12:00 p.m. JST
|
South Korea
|December 12, 2025
|
1:00 p.m. KST
|
India
|December 12, 2025
|
9:00 a.m. IST
|
Mexico (Latin America)
|
December 12, 2025
|
1:00 p.m. CST
The plot unfolds as a character study of resilience, following Ella's brief governorship amid the economic fallout of 2008.
She navigates policy wins like her child care initiative while confronting family fractures; her father's half-hearted apology disrupts her home life and her brother's agoraphobia strains their bond.
Expect awkward reconciliations, office banter with troopers and moral tests in her marriage- all tied to themes of forgiveness and decency in politics.
Mackey's Ella stands out for her quiet determination, delivering rants on policy and trauma that feel authentic amid the script's inconsistencies. Curtis brings reliable energy to Aunt Helen's no-nonsense support while Harrelson's father mixes charm with evasion.
Nanjiani's trooper provides steady comic relief and Fearn adds vulnerability to Casey.
Edebiri and Lowden fill thinner roles effectively. Overall, it's a mid-budget throwback to adult comedies, appealing to fans of nuanced ensembles but testing patience with its sentimental turns.
Watch Ella McCay exclusively in theatres starting December 12, 2025, through 20th Century Studios. Buy tickets via Fandango, AMC Theatres or local chains. No streaming date yet. Expect Disney+ availability around March 2026.
