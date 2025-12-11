Ella McCay: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Mackey attend the "Ella McCay" UK Special Screening at Picturehouse Central on November 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ella McCay is a 2025 political comedy-drama written and directed by James L. Brooks, his first feature since "How Do You Know" 15 years ago. The story centers on Ella McCay, a 34-year-old law school grad and lieutenant governor in a small U.S. state amid the 2008 recession.

She steps up as interim governor after her mentor heads to the Obama administration, pushing for a "Moms’ Bill" to expand early-childhood support amid personal chaos.

Haunted by her father's infidelity scandal that uprooted her family at 16 and her mother's death from cancer soon after, Ella juggles a strained marriage, her agoraphobic brother's crisis and her estranged father's uninvited return seeking redemption.

Ella McCay releases in U.S. theatres on December 12, 2025, via 20th Century Studios. The film premiered at the El Capitan Theatre on December 9, 2025. ​​​​​

Ella McCay runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes. Rated PG-13 for language, sexual content and drug references. International rollout follows the same weekend, with local showtimes starting around noon.

Emma Mackey leads as the resilient Ella. Jamie Lee Curtis plays her feisty Aunt Helen. Woody Harrelson plays unreliable father Eddie McCay, while Jack Lowden portrays Ryan Newell.

Supporting turns include Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri and Spike Fearn as Casey McCay.

Albert Brooks, Rebecca Hall as Claire McCay, and Julie Kavner as Estelle round up the cast.

Ella McCay: Release date/schedule across regions

Region Release Date Release Time United States December 12, 2025 10:00 a.m. PT/ET United Kingdom & Ireland December 12, 2025 2:00 p.m. GMT Canada December 12, 2025 11:00 a.m PT/ET France & Germany December 12, 2025 7:00 p.m. CET Australia & New Zealand December 12, 2025 10:00 a.m. AEDT Japan December 12, 2025 12:00 p.m. JST South Korea December 12, 2025 1:00 p.m. KST India December 12, 2025 9:00 a.m. IST Mexico (Latin America) December 12, 2025 1:00 p.m. CST

Ella McCay: What to expect from the plot and performances?

The plot unfolds as a character study of resilience, following Ella's brief governorship amid the economic fallout of 2008.

She navigates policy wins like her child care initiative while confronting family fractures; her father's half-hearted apology disrupts her home life and her brother's agoraphobia strains their bond.

Expect awkward reconciliations, office banter with troopers and moral tests in her marriage- all tied to themes of forgiveness and decency in politics.

Mackey's Ella stands out for her quiet determination, delivering rants on policy and trauma that feel authentic amid the script's inconsistencies. Curtis brings reliable energy to Aunt Helen's no-nonsense support while Harrelson's father mixes charm with evasion.

Nanjiani's trooper provides steady comic relief and Fearn adds vulnerability to Casey.

Edebiri and Lowden fill thinner roles effectively. Overall, it's a mid-budget throwback to adult comedies, appealing to fans of nuanced ensembles but testing patience with its sentimental turns.

Where to watch Ella McCay?

Watch Ella McCay exclusively in theatres starting December 12, 2025, through 20th Century Studios. Buy tickets via Fandango, AMC Theatres or local chains. No streaming date yet. Expect Disney+ availability around March 2026.

