IShowSpeed has not responded to the video that is currently going viral (Image via Getty)

IShowSpeed is trending again after a video of his interaction with Rizzbot in September went viral. The news arrived around a month after the former was sued by the developer of Rizzbot, Social Robotics, for allegedly causing physical damage to the robot during a live-streaming session.

The clip, which created headlines on Wednesday, December 10, showed IShowSpeed, also known as Darren Jason Watkins Jr., standing behind the robot as it continues to move.

At one point, IShowSpeed suddenly held the robot by the neck from behind and left it for a few seconds. The robot can be heard laughing while IShowSpeed told the machine not to talk anymore. He continued:

“I swear, bro. This robot about to die. I swear to God, bro. Like, this about to be your last time on this Earth. I’m not playing with you, bro. Say sorry.”

The robot claimed that there has been some “emotional damage.” IShowSpeed then asked the robot about its identity, following which the latter describes itself as the “father.” IShowSpeed seemingly expressed his frustration with the robot’s laughs, and Rizzbot eventually described itself as gay.

IShowSpeed later hit the robot and pinned it to the couch on the side. Rizzbot attempted to move up while IShowSpeed attempted to keep it down. An individual arrived from behind and tried to stop IShowSpeed. The robot eventually fell and continued laughing. The other man then picks up the robot as IShowSpeed said:

“Tell him stop playing with me, bro. Stop playing with me, bro. Stop fu**ing playing with me, bro. Stop playing with like I’m my speed, bro.”

Social Robotics claimed that Rizzbot suffered losses: Lawsuit against IShowSpeed and more explained

The Cincinnati, Ohio native’s live session with Rizzbot created headlines a few months ago. Notably, the police were reportedly contacted after the incident, and the responding officer alleged that the robot was damaged without the owner's consent, as per TechCrunch.

The lawsuit filed by Social Robotics claimed that Rizzbot’s appearance on the live video was scheduled by IShowSpeed. The legal documents stated that IShowSpeed was displaying anger during his interaction, and his behavior towards the machine was intentional.

The company accused IShowSpeed of assaulting the robot, including that he reportedly punched the machine a few times in the face. The lawsuit claimed the damage is so severe that the robot’s appearance on MrBeast’s live video has also been cancelled, as per KXAN.

The court documents stated that IShowSpeed showed no care towards the robot and appeared as a reasonable and prudent individual.

Apart from MrBeast’s live-streaming session, the robot was supposed to appear on The NFL Today. The lawsuit alleges that Rizzbot failed to produce new content following the incident, resulting in a decline in viewership. The legal documents claimed that the robot’s videos have received millions of views on TikTok. The company addressed the same by adding:

“This is no doubt a monumental setback for the Rizzbot in terms of viral momentum and financial gain from the exposure. Being in a MrBeast production is akin to being in a Super Bowl Commercial.”

Speaking to TechCrunch, Joel Levine, the attorney for Social Robotics, claimed that the lawsuit was filed after a discussion with IShowSpeed’s team on how to cover the robot’s damages. The lawsuit was seeking $1 million in compensation for the damages suffered by the robot. While the video of the live-streaming session is trending everywhere, IShowSpeed has not responded to the same until now.