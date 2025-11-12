How old is Kevin Gates' girlfriend? All we know as rapper defends significant age gap

Kevin Gates has been appearing with his new girlfriend on certain occasions (Image via Getty)

American rapper Kevin Gates recently appeared with his girlfriend Jelenny Tejada in a live-streaming session. The video created headlines after the rapper defended the alleged age gap of 13 years between him and his partner, which was in response to the criticism emerging out of their relationship.

The Neighborhood Talk obtained a clip of the live video, where Gates was spotted addressing the general public while 26-year-old Tejada was sitting beside him. Notably, Kevin is 39 years old.

The clip started with Jelenny seemingly saying something to Kevin Gates when he said:



“Man don’t no ni**a want no old washed up a** b**ch man. Don’t want a young hoe man? Huh? You don’t like it? Eat my di** man. Straight up. The fu**.”









The artist also stated that he does not care anything about whether people have issues with his choices. Furthermore, Gates continued, as he said:



“That don’t be nothing but that washed up sh*t on that like hey b**ch yeah, ni**a damn near yeah. Ni**a old enough to be your daddy. Yeah. Of course. Man, ni**a want some yeah. The fu** got more sister hey. Got sense enough to know how to list.”



Kevin has been spotted with Jelenny on various occasions over the last two months. Gates was previously married to Dreka Haynes, who applied for divorce in July this year due to irreconcilable differences. Vibe magazine stated that Dreka also requested spousal support and joint custody of their kids in the divorce filing.

Kevin Gates and Jelenny Tejada have been together for some time: Relationship and other details explained







While the duo has not made the relationship official, it started creating headlines in September this year. Baller Alert stated that Tejada had posted a video through Instagram at the time, where she and Gates appeared at an event, with Jelenny describing Gates as her “heart.”

The same month, Kevin Gates and Jelenny Tejada attended a football match between Louisiana State University and Florida Gators, as per The Shade Room.

The pair was seen in a live video being recorded by iShowSpeed, and Kevin also met him, where the former questioned Gates if he was ready for the game. Kevin and Jelenny were spotted wearing similar black outfits. iShowSpeed even shared the clip through his YouTube channel, and it has received more than 300,000 views.

The Shade Room also acquired another video originally shared by Jelenny through her Instagram Story last month. It featured Tejada touching Kevin’s head, following which Gates was heard telling Jelenny:



“Wait ‘til I get you by myself.”



Although it remains unknown if Kevin Gates was referring to Jelenny or someone else, he elaborated on what he wanted to say, adding that “life is beautiful” if anyone wants it to be like that. Kevin said that it is something that should never change.

For the unversed, Jelenny has been a popular face on TikTok. She has even served in the US Marines and featured in a music video of Lil Baby. Tejada is even pursuing a career in the singing industry, and her first major project, Chapter 1, came out around two years ago.