"Without attraction, it becomes an illusion": Giovanni explains why he walked away on Love Is Blind: Italy

Giovanni Calvario (Image via Instagram/@giovannicalvario)

Giovanni Calvario entered Love Is Blind: Italy believing that emotional connection could precede certainty, but not replace it.

In a detailed post-show interview with Daniela Collu, he outlined the reasons he chose not to continue his relationship with Giorgia, emphasizing that the decision was rooted in attraction, spirituality, and incompatible visions of the future rather than fear or hesitation.

From the beginning, Giovanni said his interest in the pods narrowed to three women: Giorgia, Gergana, and Federica. Each, he explained, represented a different way of moving through the world. He said,



“In Giorgia, I saw a very serious, strong, intelligent woman who challenged me. She wasn’t a friend, she was someone to talk about the future with.”



That seriousness, however, became central to why the relationship faltered once the pods ended. Giovanni said that while intimacy existed, desire did not fully develop. He said,



“Physically, I wasn’t attracted to her. She’s very different from the type I’m usually drawn to.”



Love Is Blind: Italy and the limits of emotional connection

Giovanni said he disclosed this lack of chemistry early in their cohabitation. He said,



“On the first day of living together, I told her I felt no chemistry, that I was struggling.”



He emphasized that the choice to continue briefly was mutual.



“She replied, ‘Let’s try.’ And I said okay.”



He rejected the idea that continuing was deceptive. He said,



“It’s not that I disliked her or felt repulsed. There was intimacy between us. Even without final sexuality, intimacy was always there.”



The distinction between intimacy and attraction became a recurring theme in Giovanni’s explanation. He said the relationship took on a weight that prevented spontaneity. He said,



“Even in romantic moments, everything with her felt heavy. Not bad, but solemn.”



Giovanni also cited deeper incompatibilities, particularly around spirituality and shared purpose. He said,



“For her, [marriage] is a civil act, equivalent to cohabitation. It scares me not to share spirituality with my partner. I want a spiritual person in front of me.”



He described dreams not as abstractions but as commitments requiring sacrifice. When Giorgia spoke about opening a riding stable, Giovanni questioned whether it reflected a destiny or an idea. He said,



“If it doesn’t become someone’s destiny, it’s just a story.”



This pragmatic view extended to his understanding of the experiment itself. Giovanni said Love Is Blind: Italy works only when a shared vision exists beyond emotional connection. He said,



“A relationship that stays in a bubble is worth nothing. It was essential to leave the bubble and enter real life.”



Asked whether he would have married Giorgia despite the doubts, Giovanni did not rule out the possibility of quick commitment in principle. He said,



“I believe in miracles. Love at first sight exists.”



What he rejected was proceeding without conviction. He said,



“Without attraction, it becomes an illusion.”



Giovanni also addressed speculation that he avoided responsibility by allowing the relationship to fail gradually. He denied this characterization. He said,



“I’m very decisive. I didn’t play the victim.”



In reflecting on what viewers ultimately saw, Giovanni said the series captured only fragments of who he is. He said,



“One facet. They captured parts of a much broader personality.”



Love Is Blind: Italy offered him the opportunity to test whether emotional closeness could bridge fundamental differences. His conclusion, he said, was that it could not.



“There was no shared dream. Our worlds were too different.”



