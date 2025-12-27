Is Walgreens open on New Year’s Day 2026? Store hours and dates explored

EL CERRITO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: In an aerial view, a customer leaves a Walgreens store on March 09, 2023 in El Cerrito, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state of California will cut ties with Walgreens and not renew their $54 million contract with the Walgreens drugstore chain due to their decision to stop selling the abortion pill mifepristone in 21 states due to legal restrictions. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

New Year’s Day is a widely celebrated holiday marked by festive parties, parades and New Year’s resolutions. Shopping on this day might prove a herculean task as different businesses may adjust their opening hours or close entirely. If you are planning to shop at Walgreens, it is essential to note that the retail pharmacy chain will be open on New Year’s Eve at regular hours, but the pharmacy store timings may differ.

Check store locators on the retailer’s website for specific opening hours for locations closest to you.

More details on restaurants and grocery stores open on New Year’s Day 2026

If you plan to grab a quick bite or dine out on New Year’s Day, note that the following restaurants will be open;

Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A will open on New Year’s Day 2026 unless it falls on a Sunday. Their locations offer regular hours.

McDonald’s: Most locations are open to serve your favorite menu item, although store hours vary. Confirm with your local branch.

Subway: Subway restaurants operate on January 1st, offering fresh sandwiches to usher in the New Year.

Olive Garden and Chili’s: These family-friendly restaurants will be open at regular hours.

Planning for a bit of grocery shopping on New Year’s Day, the following stores are at your service: