Will Walgreens be open on Christmas Day? Store hours and everything you need to know

A sign sits in front of a Walgreens store on November 10, 2023 in Wheeling, Illinois (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images).

In the event you wake up in need of a prescription, cold medication or other holiday essential on December 25, Walgreens will be one of the more reliable retail options out there. Walgreens is scheduled to be open on Christmas Day 2025. Not all pharmacies are open and hours may differ, so just look online for the nearest stores that will be open at your location.

Here’s what you need to know about Walgreens’ Christmas Day hours, pharmacy service and easy shopping.

Walgreens is open on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025. A company spokesman did confirm that its stores will be open, but its pharmacy hours may vary by store. Some pharmacies might close earlier than normal or have limited hours in recognition of the holiday.

Walgreens has a mixture of regular and 24-hour stores, so you’re going to want to check your local store’s hours using the Walgreens store locator (or call them) if you don’t want any surprises.

Walgreens stores will also be open on Christmas Eve, December 24. Like on Christmas Day, pharmacies will be in operation; however, their hours may vary from the norm, and certain locations could close earlier than usual. Holiday inconsistency is natural, especially in lower traffic or strip mall-type locations.

Why Walgreens stays open on Christmas

In contrast to other big-box retailers and grocery stores that shutter on December 25, Walgreens markets itself as a convenience-oriented retailer, particularly during the holidays.

With nearly 8,000 stores spread throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, about 78 percent of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens, meaning it remains an important option for filling prescriptions and grabbing over-the-counter medication, as well as photo services, snacks and emergency household supplies.

This availability only gets more crucial on Christmas Day, as most pharmacies and stores are closed and unforeseen needs, from forgotten prescriptions to cold and flu symptoms, can pop up.

As always, Walgreens has shoppers covered with last-minute gift alternatives in the lead up to the holidays. Same-Day Delivery on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, enabling delivery in as little as one hour in some cities.

For Christmas Eve, orders usually need to be placed by 7 pm local time for same-day delivery, and on Christmas Day, they should typically be placed by 4 pm, though the cutoff times may vary.

In addition to Christmas, Walgreens is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (however, pharmacy hours might differ). Most Walgreens remained open on Thanksgiving Day, with the exception of a few 24-hour stores, which stayed open for their limited services.