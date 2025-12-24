Porsche, Hermes bag & more: Lily Allen reveals she's seeking professional help to control shopping addiction

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Lily Allen sings along with the London Gay Men's Chorus in London's First And Finest Strip Club, Stringfellows, at her Christmas Party on December 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stringfellows)

Lily Allen recently opened up about a problem she is facing in her life at the moment. According to Daily Mail, the Grammy-nominated singer spoke about her newly developed shopping addiction during her appearance on the Miss Me? podcast, which she hosted with Miquita Oliver, and shared how she is now undergoing treatment to help manage the issue.

During the conversation, she spoke about how she, in her mind, considers herself to be a billionaire, prompting her to buy expensive things ranging from handbags to cars and jewellery. She said:

"You've got to treat yourself and mark the moment. I'm convinced I'm a billionaire. Handbags have been bought, jewels and a car has been bought."

This revelation comes two months after the release of Lily Allen's fifth studio album, titled West End Girl, which was released on October 25. The album, which received acclaim and praise from both fans and critics, marked her first studio album release after a seven-year gap. The album was also released in light of Lily Allen's split from David Harbour. The couple had been married since 2020, but went their separate ways amid reports of the Stranger Things actor's alleged infidelity.

More from Lily Allen's recent interview, as she opens up about her shopping addiction that has led her to shop for expensive items

In her appearance on the Miss Me? podcast on December 22, Lily Allen shared the current problems she is facing due to her shopping addiction. This appearance on the BBC Sounds podcast marked her return after a three-month break. According to Cosmopolitan, Lily Allen and her childhood best friend Miquita Oliver have hosted the podcast since 2024 but she stepped back in September to focus on working on her album.

In Lily Allen's return appearance for the Christmas special episode, she spoke about the expensive emerald ring she bought for herself and said:

"I'm just playing with my huge diamond and emerald ring, I bought myself a little present but it's not that little."

According to Daily Mail, Allen further revealed that she has opted for EMDR therapy to help curb her spending habits. She explained during her conversation how this therapy has helped her stop overspending in some ways, noting that when people try to stop a negative behavior, they end up engaging in it more. She said:

"You usually start by deciding an area, like a traumatic experience you want to focus on, and visualise the experience and identify the feelings that are coming up in your body and mind, and the pain levels go down. If you're trying to stop a negative behavior like spending or d*ug taking, you do the opposite and think of the good feeling and try and dissociate that feeling from your self-worth."

She further added:

"In my case a handbag, you separate it by saying this handbag is making me a better person. It is really interesting... I'm not clear on the science but it is working for me."

According to TMZ, Lily Allen was spotted sharing an intimate moment with her rumored Jonah Freud while enjoying herself at a Christmas party earlier this week.