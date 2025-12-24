Will Walmart be open on Christmas Day? Store hours and everything you need to know

Will Walmart be open on Christmas Day? (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Now that Christmas is near and the last hours of holiday preparation are underway, a great number of shoppers nationwide are reviewing store schedules one more time before going to the stores. Sudden grocery store expeditions, missing supplies, additional wrapping paper, little presents end up being inevitable as the December 25 nears.

Most households tend to rely on Walmart as the fallback option given its large variety and generally long working hours. The retailer, however, does fluctuate its timing around the period of the holidays so the shoppers may have to plan in advance so as not to get to the shops and find the doors shut or the service time limits.

Will Walmart be open on Christmas Day?

The retailer will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25, and will keep all its Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets, and most of its other stores operated by the company closed on Christmas Day, according to the site of Walmart. Customers who need or want to buy last-minute gifts or necessities should prepare it immediately since the stores will close on fewer hours on Christmas Eve.

This holiday closure reflects Walmart's ongoing approach to provide employees with time off at a pace that meets the needs of its huge retail network that serves millions of customers across the country. Walmart offers a wide range of products at competitive prices. The company has also expanded its online services. Shoppers can choose in-store shopping, curbside pickup, or delivery. This ensures customers can get what they need, even when physical stores are closed.

