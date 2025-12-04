How many times did Twitch ban Rakai? Platform clarifies recent 2-year ban was a "visual bug" and not the correct duration

Twitch did not reveal the reasons for the ban (Image via Getty)

Quovonn Rakai Linder has reportedly been banned from Twitch for two years. The streamer has faced a similar situation five more times in the past, as stated by Dexerto.

Rakai had initially shared a glimpse of his account ban through X (formerly Twitter) on December 3, 2025. The post included a picture of his desktop with a message saying that the ban was a result of illegal activities. Quovonn also wrote in the caption:

“WTF.”

The desktop message included a few more details. It says that the suspension will expire after 730 days. Apart from that, Linder was informed that in case his account is eligible for ads, they would be temporarily unavailable once the ban is lifted.

The platform says that the violation happened during a “VOD.”

Twitch eventually responded to the ongoing situation when Dexerto shared the latest report on X. The streaming platform described it as an “isolated incident” and added:

“We are aware of a visual bug that caused the suspension length listed in this creator’s appeals portal to be incorrect.”

Twitch said that other streamers are not facing the same problem and continued:

“This isolated issue didn’t impact his email notification, and we’ve confirmed that the email the creator received did not include the correct suspension length. We’ve also clarified this with the creator directly.”

As of this writing, Quovonn has not replied to Twitch’s claim. However, he later did a live-streaming session on YouTube. The video has received thousands of views.

Rakai’s online activities created headlines before the ban

While Twitch clarified that the period of Quovonn’s ban on the platform was wrong, they did not reveal the correct timing. Moreover, a reason for the ban was not given at the same time.

According to Dexerto, Rakai was trending before the ban when he appeared in another live video. He entered a flower store in Walmart and picked up a bouquet.

After handing it to a woman, Linder grabbed a shopping trolley and started running inside the store.

Notably, he had not paid for the flowers. However, when the same thing was asked by the woman, Rakai told her that he had paid for the bouquet. The store moment happened 24 hours before the ban.

Apart from this, he and Fortnite star Clix competed with each other earlier this week on Tuesday, December 2. Although the former lost, he was not willing to pay $6,500 to Clix, despite agreeing to the amount in the beginning. As per Dexerto, Quovonn was heard saying:

“Guess who not getting they money? You, you ugly bi**h. Fu** you.”

Rakai’s latest ban on Twitch happened earlier this year. In a live video, Linder was spotted checking his phone frequently while driving. He had almost changed the direction of the car at one point.

The ban was a result of Twitch’s rules about driving, which say that using vehicles while interacting live is not accepted by the platform.