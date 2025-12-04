“Am I a guy who’s going to get married?”: Southern Charm alum Austen questions his relationship with Audrey

Southern Charm (Image via Bravo)

Southern Charm alum Austen Kroll recently confided in his former girlfriend, Madison LeCroy. The television star appeared uncertain about his current relationship with Audrey. Since they began dating in late 2023, the couple has been navigating a long-distance relationship.

As Austen reflects on their relationship, he questions whether it is what he truly wants in the near future and how strong their bond really is. He said:

“I’m 37 going on 38 and I’m like, ‘Am I a guy who’s going to get married?”

Southern Charm star Austen Kroll makes a few confessions to Madison LeCroy

As good friends, Madison and Austen were discussing life, and Austen seemed to delve into a more serious topic involving his relationship with Audrey Pratt. He said,

“I just feel that when she’s here, I’m like, this is f***ing good and easy. I’m not gonna lie, it’s been easy. I also have the other end of it, where I feel like when she’s gone, I’m like, ‘Is this, like, forever?’”

Austen went on to talk about his dilemma about the relationship and whether Audrey is the one for him. He further told Madison,

“Am I supposed to have those thoughts about the person that I could potentially spend the rest of my life with? Am I even supposed to second guess about someone that I should be like, I cannot even think about breathing without you in my life.“How can someone be so sure of such a f***ing forever long commitment?”

Madison, who is married to Brett Randle, quickly responded by saying,

“You have to be able to say, I can’t breathe without you. I would literally die.”

Austen Kroll reacts to ongoing cheating rumours

The Southern Charm alum has finally broken his silence over the cheating allegation. In the Season 11 trailer, viewers saw a moment where Craig and Shep are seemingly discussing an ongoing rumor that Austen was unfaithful. However, Austen has denied any such allegations:

“Man, if I didn’t hear things — not like unfaithfulness, per se, between him and [his ex] Paige [DeSorbo] — I never fed into any of that stuff, because that is a line crosser. I never was the one who was pointing fingers at a rocky relationship between him and Paige, so to see him more than willing to offer this up is … was disappointing as hell to see. I was nothing but a supporter and never fed into the outside noise that I heard about him. You’ll definitely see that disappointment in me in the aftermath of said scene.”

Craig, for his part, said that his equation with Austen has been a turbulent one, but they do not give up on each other:

"We just butt heads, and you’ll get to follow along as we continue to try to figure out what our path forward is, and it transcends the show and the cameras, We don’t quit each other."

Watch Southern Charm airing exclusively on Bravo Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.