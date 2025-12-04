Which teams are at risk of being eliminated ahead of The Amazing Race season 38 finale? Details explored

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38 returned with a new episode on December 3, 2025, featuring four teams heading to Paris to compete for a spot in the finale.

However, the episode concluded on a cliffhanger, with two teams confirming their spots in the last race and two left with their fates hanging in the balance.

Those who advanced in the race were brothers Jag and Jas, as well as partners Kyland and Taylor. As a result, partners Izzy and Paige, as well as brothers Joseph and Adam, were at risk of elimination ahead of the finale.

The finale, which will air on December 10, 2025, will open with the elimination of one of the two teams and then crown the competition’s winner.

Despite putting on a tough competition, Izzy and Paige, as well as Joseph and Adam, were unable to outperform the other two in this week’s race.

While they were neck-and-neck with Kyland and Taylor during the competition, Jas and Jag remained the frontrunners of the leg, finishing in first place four times in a row.

Looking into Izzy and Paige, as well as Joseph and Adam's performance in The Amazing Race season 38 episode 11







The episode kicked off with all teams boarding the same flight to head to Paris, France.

The teams started on an even note, each in the same place as the other. They made their way to the Moulin Rouge, where they had to complete a task to get their next clue.

For the challenge, they had to wear cancan and perform a choreography. Joseph and Adam tried to get their dance approved twice, but each time they fell short of hitting the mark.

Izzy and Paige faced a similar issue, as they, too, struggled to get the moves correct. It took them five tries to pass the round and get the clue to head to Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, Joseph and Adam continued to try to perfect their dance. Despite being the first ones to arrive at the Moulin Rouge, they sat in last place at the moment.

After multiple attempts, they finally got the pass and headed to their next location. However, despite being the last team to finish the race, they managed to catch up to Izzy and Paige, who were still trying to get a taxi.

At Notre Dame, their next clue awaited, which guided them to their first RoadBlock. For the RoadBlock, they had to type a poem in Braille, using a Braille typewriter.

Joseph and Izzy volunteered to complete the poem, each hoping to finish the poem before their opponents.

The stakes were high for the task, since one mistake could cost them significantly. According to the rules of the challenge, if they made one error, they would have to restart.

That is what happened with Izzy. She had to restart writing after maing a mistake in the last part of the poem.

Izzy continued to make mistakes and it added to her team's frustration. In the meantime, Joseph tried a different strategy. Instead of trying to go fast, he typed slowly but carefully.

His strategy paid off as he passed the challenge, while Izzy struggled to finish. Soon after, she finished the poem, too, and with that, both teams headed to the Parisian Scramble, where they had to find three Statue of Liberty statues and solve the puzzle that came with them to find out the Pit Stop’s location, which turned out to be the first statue’s spot.

This challenge saw Izzy and Paige, as well as Joseph and Adam, going head-to-head with Kyland and Taylor.

However, Kyland and Taylor got their final piece on time and ran to the Pit Stop, leaving the two remaining teams at risk of elimination.

