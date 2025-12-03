Yana defends Izzy Vella after claims of a bad edit on Love Island Australia

Yana Marks (Image via Instagram @yanammarks)

Love Island Australia has continued to spark discussion after contestant Yana Marks spoke about how her co-star Izzy Vella was shown on screen.

Yana said some moments from the villa did not reflect how events played out in real time. In an exclusive interview on December 3, 2025, she told Daily Mail that viewers “should not believe everything they see,” adding that Izzy “deserves so much love.”

Yana explained that her experience with Izzy was different from what some viewers believed, and she wanted to make it clear that the public was not getting the full picture.

She also refused to speak negatively about any cast member when asked who was receiving a good edit despite difficult behaviour off-camera.

Yana said, “I am not gonna talk s**t on anyone,” and explained that her relationships with the other Islanders remained in a good place after filming.

She mentioned that she had seen some of them since leaving the villa and that there was no one she wished to avoid.

Yana also reflected on the personal challenges she experienced, especially when her ex-boyfriend Kye entered the villa without warning.

She said the moment was unexpected and brought up emotions she thought she had moved past before joining the show.

Yana’s experience with castmates and life in the Love Island Australia villa

Yana said she left the show with positive feelings toward the other Islanders and that she stayed connected with several of them after filming. “I am cool with everyone,” she said. She added that no one from the villa was someone she tried to avoid.

One of the key parts of her time on the show was her bond with Gabby. At first, Yana thought their personalities were too different, but the two became close unexpectedly.

Yana said, “We are so opposite,” and explained that she was surprised when the connection grew into a strong friendship. She also said, “Opposites attract,” describing how the friendship developed naturally as the days went on.

Yana shared that this friendship was one of the most important outcomes of her time in the villa.

She said she did not expect it when the show began, but the experience helped her understand people in a new way.

This connection became one of the highlights she remembered most after filming ended. Yana later said she stayed in contact with Gabby and others, showing that the relationships formed during the show continued after the cameras stopped.

Yana, on seeing her ex-boyfriend and dealing with emotional pressure in Love Island Australia

Yana told WHO Magazine that one of the most difficult moments of the season was seeing her ex-boyfriend Kye inside the villa. She said, “I was so mind-blown,” and explained that the moment was something she could not prepare for.

The pair had dated for a year before separating, and the sudden reunion brought back emotions she thought were resolved. She said the situation hit her harder than people watching the show may have realised.

Yana spoke about the challenges she faced during their past relationship. She said Kye had played “a lot of mind games” during their time together, and she believed joining Love Island Australia would help her move forward.

She thought the show would give her the chance to re-enter the dating world and leave behind what she experienced before the breakup.

However, seeing Kye in the villa made this process more complicated. Yana said the moment pushed her to confront old feelings she did not expect to revisit.

Even though the experience was difficult, she said she continued with the show and tried to stay focused on the process.

She also said the situation helped her understand what she wanted going forward and gave her clarity after filming ended.

___________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.