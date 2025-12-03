"I would definitely go home": The Challenge 41 winner Olivia Kaiser says she would've quit if she'd discovered her pregnancy on set

Olivia Kaiser from The Challenge 41 (Image via Instagram/@oliviaannkaiser)

The Challenge season 41, Vets and New Threats, concluded on December 3, 2025, with the finale crowning Love Island alum Olivia Kaiser and newcomer Yeremi Hykel as the winners.

At the time of filming, Olivia was seven weeks pregnant, but unaware of it, which was why she continued to compete despite feeling drained and lethargic midseason.

However, she revealed that her participation in the competition would have been at stake had she discovered her pregnancy on set.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on November 3, 2025, Olivia said:



“Yeah, if I found out I was pregnant, I would definitely go home. I would have to go home – you can’t compete pregnant, but also I would be like, ‘I need to go sort my real life out.’ My head would’ve gone totally out of the game, and also I would want my baby to be healthy and safe.”



Olivia and her partner, Theo Campbell, welcomed their son, Atlas, two weeks early on November 20. The couple shared pictures of their newborn and captioned the post with:



“Two weeks early and simply perfection. Our little love is finally here, and he is the sweetest, calmest baby you’ll ever meet.”



While Olivia is now navigating a new phase in her life, she was oblivious about it when competing on the MTV show.

The Challenge 41 star Olivia reveals she had no pregnancy symptoms during her time on the show







When asked whether she knew she was pregnant while on the show, Olivia answered straightaway that she had no idea.

She told Entertainment Weekly that had she known at the time, she would have exited the show and gone home for the sake of her own and the baby’s health.

Regardless, despite how things played out, she believed herself to be “lucky” since Atlas is “perfect.”

However, that did not stop others from telling Olivia that she should not have “run the final pregnant.” In response to those comments, she said that she did not know that she was pregnant whatsoever.



“I had no symptoms, I had no morning sickness. I was so thin at the time, and I just didn’t know what to look for. I’d never been pregnant before,” she explained.



That said, Olivia added that any female contender on The Challenge would go home due to morning sickness if they were pregnant.

But Olivia did not have morning sickness and called herself “lucky enough” to be in her “sober era.” She revealed that she had “maybe three cocktails” the whole season.



“Thank God it worked out for me, but any person that finds out they’re pregnant is going to leave the show,” she stated.



When co-winner Yeremi was asked when he found out about Olivia’s pregnancy, he said:



“There was some speculation inside [the house] that she might have been pregnant, but you don’t take anything seriously, really. But it was probably a month after that, she ended up DMing me on Instagram, and she sent me the ultrasound and broke the news, so that was so crazy.”



Yeremi praised Olivia’s journey, saying her perseverance despite being pregnant proved to her critics that she was capable.

According to him, it was a “testament” to what Olivia could do and endure. As a person “certified in doing hard s**t for a living,” Yeremi commended Olivia’s finale performance, noting that the final challenge was not easy.

Looking back on her time on The Challenge, Olivia said that her journey was nothing short of a “wild ride.”

From a rookie to falling in love, winning the show, and then becoming a mother, Oiivia prided herself on her journey, as she was able to show that she was a “gamer,” not another Love Island star who went there to mess around.”

