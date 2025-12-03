Shark Tank update: What happened to Surf Skull after appearing on show ?

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Daniel Lubetzky and Rashaun Williams (Image via Getty)

The Surf Skull was featured on Shark Tank season 17, episode 6.

Surf Skull is an innovative surf hat that, though looked like a bucket hat, provided the protection that is needed for surfers.

The founders of the brand, Davon Larson and Paul Huang called their product the “sickest surf hat.”

The product had Sharks interested, with Barbara, Daymond and Daniel giving their best offers.

Daniel bagged the deal at $50,000 for 20% equity.

Since their appearance on the show, Daniel has promoted the brand on his social media accounts.

They also secured a partnership with KSBW, which is a Santa Cruz-based outlet.

The brand is about to launch their Version 2 with better features on their website.

Shark Tank season 17: Surf Skull’s journey on the show

Founders Davon and Paul introduced Suf Skill in an innovative way. They came to the show with surf boats, their merchandise and a bucket hat.

Their entry intrigued the sharks as they presented their product in the most innovative way.

Paul explained that the bucket hats they are wearing are actually safety hats for the surfers.

They then went on to explain that the common notion about surfing gear is that it is not required, which is totally wrong.

They backed their argument with a stat stating:

“1 in 4 surfing injuries are to the noggin, but fewer than 2% of the surfers wear helmets while surfing. And that is because current options are bulky, outdated, and frankly, kooky.”

Devon then chimed in with his personal anecdote, remarking:

“A few years ago, I cut my head open with my own surfboard’s fin. That is not something you want to have happen with real sharks in water.”

He also explained that all the surfing helmets on the market were outdated and bulky, which led to the creation of Surf Skull.

Surf Skill is a helmet that is hidden in the bucket hat with all-around protection.

The product was also tested and was backed by the definitive results.

The sharks were impressed, but Kevin backed out early, as he had no interest in surfing.

Barbara initially offered $50,000 for 15% equity and later even added her social media team’s support.

Daniel offered the same amount but with 25% equity and also a promise to help them to scale.

Daymond competed with Daniel and offered to get the Surf Skull to major retailers.

At last the deal was closed by Daniel who got an upper hand for having connections with the surf community.

Surf Skull update after their appearance on Shark Tank season 17

Surf Skull got a shout-out by their investor Daniel Lubetzky on social media.

He shared a post on his personal Instagram page, tagging the brand as well as Shark Tank official page on November 13, 2025.

The post stated:

“I’m stoked (do I sound like a surfer yet?) to partner with Paul and Davon on @surfskullsc. Not only are they amazing people, but they’re already living by the rules of entrepreneurship that took me years of trial and error to figure out. In their pitch, they showed that they knew not to expand the product line too quickly, to focus on the right partner rather than the lowest deal, and that they truly knew their numbers. Congratulations to Paul, Davon, and the entire Surf Skull team. Can’t wait to ride this wave together.”

The brand also struck a deal with a Santa Cruz based outlet KSBW as reported by Shark Tank recap on November 20, 2025.

According to their website, they are taking pre-orders for their newest V2 version.

The V2 version features their patented Refleex Technology which reduces rotational forces.

They also got a special mention in Time Magazine’s best invention of 2025, as reported by their official website.

Stay tuned for more such updates.













