What happened to Alchemize Fightwear after Shark Tank Season 17?

A still from Shark Tank (Image Via Instagram/@sharktankabc)

Alchemize Fightwear made its appearance on Shark Tank during season 17.



The fightwear is the brainchild of Maya Nazareth who is a dedicated Brazilian Ji-Jitsu fighter.

While practicing herself, she came across the challenges faced by female athletes which gave birth to Alchemize Fightwear.



Unlike most fightwear who are made keeping men in the mind, Alchemize was designed especially for women’s fighters so that they could move freely without a worry.

Immediately after the episode of Shark Tank 17 was released, the company got much media attention.

Their products are up for purchase through their official website and viewers can even contact them through their Instagram page.

Maya has also come up with a new Shark Tank exclusive collection on the Alchemize official website.

Alchemize Fightwear’s Shark Tank appearance, and what are they up to now







Maya Nazareth came to Shark Tank 17 to pitch her fightwear made especially for women.

She began her pitch by recounting her personal story. She told the sharks that she started training in combat sports eight years ago which was life changing for her.

She turned into a confident & motivated from a shy and bullied teenager.

Maya said that her brand Alchemize Fightwear focussed on four combat sports which were Jiu-jitsu, boxing, wrestling and MMA.

She also added during her pitch that her brand also sells things like rash guards, leggings and Jiu-jitsu gear which are specifically designed to fit female body.

A short demo video was also played on screen to help sharks understand the product and brand better.

Lori Greiner was quite impressed with the presentation and Kevin asked Maya that which of her product led the sales.

Nazareth explained that her five item line is led by the singlet that makes for the half of the total revenue.

Kendra further complimented Maya about the fabric used for the fightwear.

She remarked that it felt soft and high quality.

Daymond John also observed that major brands such as UFC have yet to offer consumers something like this.

To this Maya agreed and admitted that most brands still use the principle of “shrink it and pink it” while designing women’s gear.

Their focus is mainly on making a slightly smaller version of men’s gear without caring about women’s need.

Alexis Ohanian also shared his views from women’s ji-jitsu forums and investments in women’s sports.

He added that parents now are getting their daughters into them, so right gear will play an important part in keeping them interested in the sport.

The conversation then shifted to sales with Kevin asking more about it.

Maya revealed her total revenue to have reached $1.8 million in lifetime since launching the company in 2020.

She continued by stating that company has made $500,000 last year and has projected $875,000 this year.

Kevin further raised questioned about her $5 million valuation while Lori praised the name & its design.

She offered $250,000 for 20% quality along with Alexis.

Maya countered the deal at 10% but then took it again to 12%.

The deal finally closed with Maya accepting Lori, Kendra and Alexis’s joint offer of $300,000 for 15% equity.

As reported by Shark Tank recap on October 30, 2025, though Nazareth accept the deal on show, its current status is not known because she declined to comment on it.

In an interview with CNBC on October 24, 2025, Maya stated:



“ I cannot comment on the status of the deal at this time, but our plans fpr the capital are to scale our marketing to continue to amplify the brand."



Shortly after the airing of episode featuring Alchemize Fightwear, Maya launched a Shark Tank Exclusive collection on her website.

This collection featured limited-collection unisex gears.

Stay tuned for more such updates.