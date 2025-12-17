What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for December 17, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

On December 17, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful narrative focuses on the fallout of recent marriages and shifting loyalties within the corporate structures of Los Angeles.

Long-term characters face career-changing decisions that test relationships. The episode examines Spencer Publications and Forrester Creations' conflict through Katie Logan's perspective. She faces a crossroads after marrying Bill Spencer again. She should run her own fashion house instead of working for her family, says Bill. Sheila Carter and Deacon Sharpe discuss their complicated Taylor Hayes history. As Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester enter their next chapter, the drama escalates.

Katie Logan's career struggles dominate tonight's episode. Bill Spencer offers to free her from her sisters and the Forresters. He gives her a fashion house. Ridge and Carter Walton have made major changes to the PR department, she learns. She was not involved in hiring an outside firm.

Steffy and Taylor reflect elsewhere. Steffy sees her mother progressing. Ridge and Brooke discuss their marriage. Taylor's relationship with Deacon Sharpe is also questioned by Steffy. Deacon must choose between Sheila and Taylor.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What happened in the episode on December 17, 2025

Bill Spencer’s Grand Gesture for Katie

Bill and Katie hang out at Spencer Publications. They got married recently in a private ceremony. Katie returned Bill's sword necklace, a sign that they were both committed to their relationship again. Bill gave her a whole fashion house to run as a gift in return. Bill pushes Katie to quit her job in this scene from The Bold and the Beautiful. He tells her she has the right experience to run her own business. Katie feels unsure about making such a big change to her career. She tells Bill that the offer is too much for her to think about right now. Bill asks her if she is tired of the Forresters not noticing her. He promises not to pressure her, but he keeps pushing for an answer. Katie finally heads to her present work.

Corporate tension at Forrester Creations

Ridge and Brooke talk about Bill's newlywed status at the Forrester office. Ridge says that the move was done out of desperation. Carter Walton walks into the room with a report on the company's public relations. He says that the brand's new PR team is already doing great work. Right away, Brooke asks how this will affect Katie's role. Ridge and Carter say they still appreciate what Katie has done. But they say the new company has very interesting ideas. This shows how things are changing in The Bold and the Beautiful. Katie arrives later and finds out about these changes. Carter not talking to her first made her very upset. She feels like she isn't a part of the important decisions that are made. Ridge says her family kept her busy. Katie starts to think that maybe it's time for her to leave the business.

Steffy and Taylor discuss the future

In the design office, Taylor and Steffy meet. They hug each other warmly. Taylor looks healthy and happy, Steffy thinks. Is Taylor finally moving on with her life? she asks. It's said that Ridge is happy with Brooke. Now, Taylor says she is focusing on her patients. Steffy asks if Deacon Sharpe is still one of Taylor's patients. Taylor avoids answering the question. They don't say that; they say that change is a normal thing that happens in life. Steffy says she feels big changes are on the way for the business. She tells Taylor that she is staying. But she does want to change how Hope's clothing line is run. Steffy wants Thomas to come back and lead the line. This plot point in The Bold and the Beautiful hints that new problems are on the way.

Sheila and Deacon reflect on Taylor

Sheila and Deacon discuss the recent wedding at home. Sheila says that not inviting Deacon is not his fault. She knows he wanted her to be there. Sheila says that she saw Taylor not too long ago. According to her, Taylor helped her see how she was acting in a new way. Sheila thinks she might have crossed too many lines in the past. She asks Deacon whether he thinks she has become a better person. Deacon claims that Taylor has had a good effect on him. Sheila is proud of herself for not going to the wedding, she says. She doesn't want to make anyone unhappy. She still has a lot of good things to say about the kind of person Taylor is. When they hug, Deacon makes a weird face. It looks like he is considering what Taylor told him.

Katie’s professional dilemma

At the end of the episode, Katie goes back to see Bill. After dealing with Ridge and Brooke, she is frustrated. She tells Bill how things are going at work. Katie points out all the things she's done for the fashion house. Bill says her family doesn't notice how hard she works. He promises to back her up no matter what she decides to do with her career. He stresses that she will never be second to Brooke and Ridge at his company. Katie says they make her feel like she is living in their shadow. Bill says she is not part of the Forrester family. He tells her to take the new clothing store. Katie is having a hard time making her decision as she looks out the window.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.