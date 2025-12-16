The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke grills Ridge over Katie, while Katie faces a life-changing career crossroads

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's upcoming episode on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, has a lot of high-stakes moments for the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families. Katie Logan has a big professional problem, and her sister Brooke puts Ridge in a tough spot. The drama is all about the problems that came after Katie was recently left out of Forrester Creations and got an amazing offer from Bill Spencer.

BB fans can watch the episode live on the CBS app or Paramount+. People who miss the first show can watch the episode on CBS and most cable providers. It's a good idea to look at local listings to find the exact time.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to Know About What Happened in the Episode on December 17, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful's episode on December 17 is going to have a big decision point and a lot of drama. Brooke Logan hits her husband, Ridge Forrester, with hard questions. She wants to know why her sister, Katie Logan, has been pushed to the side at Forrester Creations recently. An outside company takes over as Head of PR, which used to be Katie's job. Brooke is pushing Ridge to deal with the situation as a whole. The family problems that had been quietly building came to light because of this public questioning.

Brooke Questions Ridge’s Role in Katie’s Exclusion

Brooke calls Ridge out for how unfairly Katie was treated at Forrester Creations. A lot of people are talking about how Katie has recently been left out of important company decisions. Brooke pushes Ridge to fully explain why Katie was replaced as Head of PR. Ridge's reaction and what he says about how Katie's work situation was handled will finally be shown to fans.

Katie receives a Monumental Career Offer

Meanwhile, Katie Logan reaches a pivotal professional crossroads. Bill Spencer, determined to make his new wife feel special, presents Katie with a surprising wedding gift. Following an impromptu wedding and moving her back into the mansion, Bill's next surprise is a monumental career opportunity. He offers Katie her very own fashion house to run, which comes right after Katie was sidelined at Forrester Creations.

Katie has to decide if she will accept Bill's life-changing proposal. Accepting Bill's gift means she must walk away from her current position as Head of PR at Forrester. Leaving Forrester Creations will definitely create a stir in the industry. The professional choice Katie faces is unavoidable and will profoundly impact her future. This offer forces Katie to question exactly where her professional future lies.

Hope and Steffy Talk about Thomas’s Future

In another momentous event, Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester confront each other about what it means for Thomas Forrester to come back to the business. Steffy strongly warns not to ignore her brother. She says that not including him would be a big mistake for the fashion house's success. Hope takes a different view on the issue. Hope says that the company should focus on moving forward instead of relying on Thomas too much and going backward. This heated argument makes it hard to know how the fashion house will be creative in the future.

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be broadcast on CBS on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.