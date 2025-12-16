The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 16 to 26, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Steffy, Hope and Katie of The Bold and the Beautiful [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

Major shake-ups and rearrangements are making their way to The Bold and the Beautiful’s upcoming storyline in the wake of the Hope-Liam and Katie-Bill weddings. Katie may set up a rival business to challenge Forrester Creations. This establishment may have the potential to draw away many of the FC employees. Meanwhile, Steffy and Hope renew their old enmity as they clash over Thomas’s inclusion in Hope’s line.

The past couple of weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful were busy with Hope and Liam’s wedding, starting from its preparation to its related arcs. This brought forth the Sheila angle as the former criminal felt offended at failing to feature on the guest list. Since Sheila had looked forward to attending the wedding as part of the Sharpe family, the cold shoulder from Hope and the Spencers made her rush to Taylor’s office and rant about her hurt feelings.

However, she accepted the psychiatrist’s advice about not crashing the wedding and went home. Meanwhile, Deacon gave away his daughter while Beth officiated the wedding. The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw the Logan sisters, the Spencer family, the Sharpe family and other guests attending the wedding.

After toasts and speeches, Bill proposed to Katie with an engagement and a wedding ring. As she accepted, the former couple married right then with Will officiating and the Logan sisters attending the reunion. Eric, Ridge, Taylor, Steffy and Finn were not seen at the wedding.

Elsewhere, Ridge forced a retirement party on Eric to help his father rest after a recent health scare. However, the FC founder took it badly, not ready to walk away from his passion. But later, the father-son duo reconciled as Ridge apologized and invited his father back while Eric turned down the offer and passed on the legacy to Ridge with handing the symbolic stapler.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Katie has a surprise wedding gift

As recent runs of the CBS daily soap showed, Bill proposed to marry Katie after Hope and Liam’s wedding. As Katie accepted his proposal, the impromptu wedding was quickly officiated and the Spencer billionaire reunited with his former wife as Will reveled in his parents’ togetherness.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will see Bill presenting Katie with an unanticipated wedding gift. His amazing gift may be a new fashion house for Katie. He may offer Katie the position of the CEO at her new company and not kowtow to the Forresters. This will delight his bride since Katie recently had a fallout with FC over the appointment of an outside PR team.

After accepting her wedding present, Katie may soon start to employ people to work for her. That will call for some major shifts in employment charts in the coming days.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Hope faces issues due to Steffy’s plans

As viewers already know, Hope was reinstated in her position on FC by Steffy during Liam’s cancer fiasco. Moreover, Carter pushed for Hope’s line to be brought back. While the head designer for Hope for the Future married Liam, she is looking forward to start working on her line with her half-brother, Deke.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Steffy may want to position Thomas as the chief designer for Hope’s line, after the newly returned brother shows enthusiasm to rejoin the company and start working. This will create another clash between Steffy and Hope. While Steffy may feel inclined to take bold decision as the CEO of the company, she will likely keep her brother’s interest in mind.

On the other hand, Hope will have two problems with Thomas’s return to her line. Now that she and Liam are married, Hope’s past with Thomas will likely make it difficult for the two to work together cordially. Moreover, their relationship did not end in a friendly note leaving a rift between the two.

Elsewhere, Hope, Brooke and Ridge recently appointed Deke to start working on Hope’s line. With Thomas returning as the main designer, Deke has nowhere to work. This will leave both Deke and Hope fuming with disappointment. Whether Hope considers walking out on FC and joining his aunt Katie’s new fashion house remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: More changes in the employee lists

Katie’s new fashion house may pose a huge deterrent for Forrester Creations. While initially, the Forresters, Steffy and Ridge, may shrug it off, they may find it a problem later. If Steffy corners Hope with her high-handed decisions, Hope may consider jumping ships. While there, Hope may take her half-sibling with her.

On the other hand, Will will likely express delight at his mother’s new company. However, soon Katie and Bill may convince the intern to join his mother’s fashion house. Will may face a dilemma since he would not like to leave Electra at FC while he moves away. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the younger Spencer will consider moving to his family fashion house. As such, he may want Electra to support his decision, if not joining him in his new place.

The soap’s spoilers hint at a possible new addition in Katie’s company being Eric Forrester. After walking away from the company he founded, Eric may think of following his passion by consulting for Katie’s company if she asks his help.

Other story arcs in the upcoming episodes involve Sheila’s slow simmer at Deacon’s over-reliance on Taylor and Carter’s Christmas gift for Daphne to prove his love. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch all the drama as Hope and Steffy have another conflict and Katie starts a brand-new business.