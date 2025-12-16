Fallout season 2 cast: Every character featured in post-apocalyptic drama and the actors behind them

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Ella Purnell attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" Season 2 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fallout season 2 returns right where the finale left everyone bruised and running. Lucy is back in the open Wasteland, chasing Hank after his escape, and her “do the right thing” instincts get pushed into harsher choices. The Ghoul stays on her trail, and their partnership turns into a tense, Mojave-bound run toward New Vegas.

Maximus is still tied to the Brotherhood of Steel, with bigger faction politics tightening around him as the season widens the map. The new episodes start rolling out on Prime Video on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, with weekly drops that carry the story into early February. Below is a cast guide built for quick scanning, with each character’s season 2 role and what the actor is best known for.

Fallout season 2 cast: Returning characters and the actors behind them

Season 1 ended with the truth cracking open Vault 33 and sending Lucy after Hank. This season pushes the story into the Mojave, with New Vegas set as the next major destination.

1) Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean: Lucy leads the chase after Hank, and the road forces her into uglier survival math as she crosses the Mojave. As per Reuters report dated December 3, 2025, Ella Purnell said,

“She's in the wasteland now and she has to survive. You can't always do that by being nice,”

That shift is the emotional engine for her arc. Purnell is known for Yellowjackets and voicing Jinx in Arcane. She trained at Sylvia Young Theatre School in London.

2) Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, also known as Cooper Howard : The Ghoul stays a violent wildcard, but he also becomes Lucy’s most useful guide as the trail points toward New Vegas. He is still carrying the weight of Cooper’s pre-war life, and season 2 keeps peeling that split identity back. As per Reuters report dated December 15, 2025, Walton Goggins said,

“It’s (season 2) honoring the game and the threats that they (the game creators) bring into this experience,”

That frames how his character moves through lore-heavy territory. Goggins is known for Justified, The Righteous Gemstones, and The White Lotus. He attended Georgia Southern University.

4) Aaron Moten as Maximus : Maximus remains tied to the Brotherhood of Steel, and season 2 keeps testing whether he is rising through the machine or getting crushed by it. His storyline stays close to Brotherhood power plays as the organization’s reach grows. Moten is known for Emancipation and Father Stu. He is Juilliard-trained.

5) Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean: Hank is the man Lucy is hunting, and season 2 builds tension around what he knows, who he answers to, and how far he will go to stay ahead. His escape reshapes Lucy’s view of her own past, not just her present mission. MacLachlan is known for Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, and Dune. He studied acting and drama at the University of Washington.

6) Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean: Norm stays inside the Vault system fallout, digging deeper into secrets that leadership would rather bury. Season 2 keeps his plotline rooted in conspiracy and control, while Lucy’s story runs outward into the Wasteland. Arias is known for Hannah Montana and The King of Staten Island. He also appeared in Nacho Libre earlier in his career.

7) Frances Turner as Barb Howard: Barb’s flashback storyline is still one of the show’s biggest power levers because it ties personal relationships to Vault-Tec strategy. Season 2 is positioned to keep expanding what she knew and what she helped set in motion before the bombs fell. Turner is known for The Man in the High Castle and The Boys. She studied at Cornell University and later attended Georgetown University Law Center.

8) Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane: Dane remains a key Brotherhood presence around Maximus, and season 2 keeps that dynamic important as loyalties and status shift inside the order. Their role helps show how the Brotherhood treats its own, not only its enemies. Mendes-Jones is also known for The Wheel of Time. They studied at St Catharine’s College, Cambridge, and trained at Identity School of Acting.

9) Leslie Uggams as Betty Pearson: Betty continues representing Vault 33’s controlled “normal,” even as the truth from season 1 makes that normal harder to sell. Season 2 keeps Vault leadership politics relevant, since the inside story still collides with the outside world. Uggams is known for Roots and Deadpool. She studied at Juilliard.

Fallout season 2 cast: New characters joining the Wasteland

Justin Theroux is the headline newcomer, stepping into one of the franchise’s most recognizable figures. As per Reuters report dated December 3, 2025, Justin Theroux said,

“The players of this game and the fans of the show are really sort of the shareholders, so you don't want to disappoint them,”

which captures the pressure of playing lore that fans already “know” from Fallout: New Vegas. Theroux is widely known for The Leftovers and films like Mulholland Drive. He attended Bennington College.

Macaulay Culkin and Kumail Nanjiani are also confirmed additions, with the show widening its roster as the journey shifts toward New Vegas. Culkin is best known for Home Alone, while Nanjiani broke out on Silicon Valley and co-wrote and starred in The Big Sick. Their exact character details have been kept tight in early official rollout, which suggests the season wants some reveals to land on-screen.

Fallout season 2 story, release plan, and what the creators have said

The release plan is built for weekly momentum, with eight episodes rolling out after the premiere. The story setup is equally clear: Lucy’s hunt for Hank drives the forward motion, while the Ghoul’s presence keeps the trip dangerous and morally complicated as the map opens into the Mojave and New Vegas. The creators have also been direct about scale. As cited in Reuters, Jonathan Nolan said,

“More madness, more humour, more violence. We just try to outdo ourselves,”

