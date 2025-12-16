How many episodes will there be in Emily in Paris season 5? Episode count and more

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu from Emily In Paris Season 5 (Image Via Getty Images)

Netflix has confirmed that the new season 5 of Emily in Paris will have 10 episodes. Just like earlier seasons, all episodes will drop on the same day. The release date is December 18, 2025, as announced by Netflix Tudum.

Netflix will drop the entire season at the same time everywhere. In the U.S., it will be available late at night on the West Coast and early in the morning on the East Coast. There will be no weekly wait. All episodes will be ready to watch right away.

The show remains popular because it is light and easy to enjoy. Season 5 follows Emily as she navigates work stress, friendships, and love while trying to discover what she truly wants.

Emily in Paris season 5 episode count explained







Netflix has confirmed that Emily in Paris season 5 will have 10 episodes. The same episode count from past seasons is used here. Netflix hasn't altered the format, which fans are used to.

Every episode is set to last around 30 minutes. That makes the program simple to see even if someone just has a brief quantity of time. Additionally, it makes it easy to binge-watch, something many fans like.

Netflix is giving viewers complete control by releasing all 10 episodes at once. One weekend or a leisurely pace lets you end the season. With each episode advancing Emily's voyage, the narrative is intended to move rapidly.

Staying focused also depends on keeping the number of episodes constant. Without pushing the narrative too far, there is adequate opportunity for love, job conflict, and personal development.

Cast of Emily in Paris season 5 and where to watch

Emily in Paris season 5 will be available on Netflix only. To see the new season, a Netflix subscription is a must.

Lily Collins will again portray the titular character Emily Cooper. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu will reprise her role as Sylvie. Ashley Park will be back as Mindy. Lucas Bravo will be in the role of Gabriel again, and Lucien Laviscount will be playing Alfie.

Netflix has also announced Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, a new character who will play a significant role in Emily's life. His coming turns the plot of Emily anew and even suggests a transition.

Along with the main cast, the less known ones like Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, and Arnaud Binard will also probably be back.

What to expect from Emily in Paris season 5

Season 5 picks up right after season 4's events. Emily is a new person full of self-assurance, but her life is still in far better a condition. The pressure at work is enormous, relationships are a mess, and she has to make some significant decisions.

The plot of the new season revolves around Emily's attempts to achieve a better work-life balance. The issues of love, friendship, and ambition have mixed up once more. Even though the City of Lights still plays a major role, the woman goes through the evolution of her character and the entire world starts to appear wider to her than before.

The last episode of season 4 was full of feelings which made the viewers very reflective. The writers of season 5 are expected to pick up those loose ends and find out where Emily really fits in.

Stay tuned for more updates.



