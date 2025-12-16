Watson season 2 episode 10 recap: Watson treats a bizarre gene-editing case as Holmes disappears again

Watson season 2 airs on CBS (Image via Instagram/@watsoncbs)

Watson season 2 episode 10, titled “Never Been CRISPR’d,” centers on an unusual medical emergency that forces Watson to confront the limits of modern medicine while dealing with growing personal concerns. The episode brings back Hobie McSorely, a self-described biohacker whose latest gene-editing experiment goes dangerously wrong.

After Hobie’s new girlfriend, Wendy, collapses following a CRISPR-based body modification, Watson steps in to uncover the cause of her rapidly deteriorating condition. As her symptoms worsen, the case becomes increasingly complex.

At the same time, Watson grows more uneasy about Sherlock Holmes, whose secretive behavior and apparent memory issues raise serious red flags. Holmes briefly resurfaces, only to disappear again before receiving medical evaluation, leaving Watson deeply concerned about his health and safety.

Watson season 2 episode 10: A dangerous gene-editing emergency pushes Watson to the limits of medicine

Watson Season 2 Episode 10 opens with the return of Hobie McSorely, a biohacker known for his extreme self-modifications. He rushes his new girlfriend, Wendy, to the Holmes Clinic. Wendy collapses after participating in a gene-editing experiment involving CRISPR-based body modifications.

Watson takes over her care. He begins assessing whether her condition is linked to the numerous mods she has undergone, including implanted magnets and temperature-monitoring technology. Wendy slips into a coma. Early tests rule out several obvious causes, complicating the diagnosis.

As Wendy regains consciousness, she insists she knowingly consented to the procedure and wants Hobie protected from legal consequences. Her condition worsens when she begins showing signs of kidney failure and risks losing her voice.

Watson broadens his investigation and orders genomic testing. This reveals severe cellular damage unrelated to the CRISPR mod itself. Further examination uncovers that Wendy has G6PD deficiency. Her reaction was triggered by consuming fava-bean–based vegan food, worsened by inappropriate antibiotics.

Once the correct treatment begins, Wendy stabilizes. However, exposure to Hobie’s modified biology triggers another reaction, forcing Hobie to reverse his own genetic enhancements so he can safely remain by her side, bringing the medical case to a close.

Watson season 2 episode 10: Holmes’ return and disappearance leave Watson with more questions than answers

Midway through the episode, Watson encounters Sherlock Holmes, who has secretly been living in an abandoned wing of the hospital. Holmes appears disoriented and displays signs of short-term memory loss, raising concerns about a possible neurological condition or seizures.

Watson urges him to undergo medical testing, fearing Holmes’ symptoms could worsen without treatment. Holmes is evasive and resistant, offering little clarity about his condition or why he has been avoiding contact.

Despite Watson’s efforts to keep him under observation, Holmes disappears before any tests can be performed. Watson later informs Shinwell that Holmes is alive, officially pulling him back into the situation. The disappearance deepens Watson’s anxiety, as he worries Holmes may hurt himself or deteriorate further without medical care.

Near the end of the episode, Holmes briefly resurfaces, appearing reflective and unsettled as he questions whether he has lived the life he intended. Before Watson can intervene, Holmes vanishes once again, leaving no explanation behind.

The episode closes with Watson determined to find Holmes, now facing the possibility that his friend’s issues are more serious than initially suspected and may be tied to long-term trauma or an undiagnosed illness.

Other highlights from Watson season 2 episode 10

Alongside the central medical case and Holmes’ storyline, the episode advances several personal arcs. Watson continues navigating his complicated love life, influenced by Hobie’s advice about expressing feelings without hesitation.

Acting on that impulse, Watson decides to seek out Mary, only to discover she has already moved on and is kissing someone else. The moment reinforces a recurring pattern for Watson, who once again arrives too late and quietly accepts the loss, choosing to prioritize his professional responsibilities instead.

Ingrid’s storyline also takes a darker turn. She ends her relationship with Beck after uncovering unsettling behavior tied to his growing obsession with Sasha. Beck has been impersonating Sasha’s biological mother through emails to gain personal information, invoking fabricated connections and deceased relatives to appear credible.

The revelation raises serious ethical and safety concerns, suggesting Beck’s fixation may escalate further. Ingrid distances herself, recognizing the potential danger of his actions.

These secondary developments add weight to the episode’s closing moments, underscoring themes of obsession, timing, and trust. As Watson prepares for a temporary pause in the chaos, the unresolved threats surrounding Holmes and Beck ensure that the consequences of this episode will continue to shape the season ahead.

Catch Watson season 2 on CBS.