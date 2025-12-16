Stranger Things star Jake Connelly reiterates the famous quote "suck a fat one" from South Park

Jake Connelly turned a crude line into a clean viral beat when he repeated the phrase “suck a fat one” in a The Tonight Show, late-night interview clip that fans quickly linked to South Park. The moment landed because it was not random trash talk. It matched the way Connelly’s new Stranger Things character, Derek Turnbow, talks in season 5, and it also echoed a long-running South Park insult that viewers still quote like a meme.

Where Jake Connelly reiterated “suck a fat one,” and how the South Park Cartman voice became the punchline?

Jake Connelly delivered the callback during a social clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Fallon asked how school has changed since he joined Stranger Things season 5. Connelly explained that the attention has gotten loud in real life, not just online, and he described classmates yelling the phrase in hallways.

As per The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon segment clip on YouTube titled "Stranger Things’ Jake Connelly Says, 'Suck a Fat One' Like Cartman from South Park", Jake Connelly said,

“And on a couple occasions, people yelling ‘[Bleep] my fat one’ in the hallways.”

That setup is what made the next beat work. Connelly said he had seen posts comparing him to Cartman, then he offered to do one of his lines in a Cartman-style voice. Jake Connelly said,

“I even saw a couple posts on Instagram saying that, ‘He was like PG 13 Cartman.’”

He immediately followed that with the impression. Connelly, mimicking Cartman, stated,

“Jimmy, you can s*ck a fat one.”

The clip format matters. A bleeped punchline, a recognizable cartoon voice, and a short quote that is easy to repeat are basically how memes are manufactured in the wild. It also helps that Jake Connelly is still a teenager who is actively living the “people quote your lines at school” part of the story, which becomes its own second joke.

That same “real life echo” also shows up in his longer interview comments about getting swarmed by fans and hearing his dialogue repeated back to him. As per the Vulture report dated December 15, 2025, Jake Connelly said,

“I think it’s cool that people want to come up and take selfies with me. All my friends are quoting my lines, and it’s really funny just hearing them say these horrible things in the hallways.”

The Stranger Things season 5 context that made Jake Connelly’s quote feel like “Derek behavior”

Jake Connelly is being quoted because Derek Turnbow is written as a kid who uses gross, blunt insults as punctuation. Derek’s early vibe, the character is introduced as a loudmouth bully type, then shifts into something more crowd-pleasing as the season moves forward. The “fat one” line is part of that early foul-mouthed package. As per the Vulture report, Derek said,

“Mom can s*ck a fat one.”

The Duffer Brothers adjusted Derek’s trajectory after seeing Connelly at the cast table read, leaning into his charm instead of keeping him as a flat antagonist. That shift is why the audience is not only repeating what Derek says, but treating it like a signature. Jake Connelly has also described how the show itself basically predicted the meme factor of at least one key moment. Jake Connelly said,

“On set that day, I remember that Matt and Ross said, ‘Jake, you’re probably gonna become a meme with this scene.’”

The timing of the season rollout also kept the chatter hot, since the final stretch was marketed as a staggered event release. Netflix has promoted the schedule as Volume 1 in late November, Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 on Christmas Day, and the finale on New Year’s Eve.

The South Park “suck my fat one” scene fans are referencing, and why it keeps resurfacing

The phrase fans keep treating as “the” South Park version is tied to Fun With Veal, which is season 6 episode 4 of South Park, dated March 27, 2002, on the official episode page. The episode’s core plot is Stan freaking out after realizing veal comes from baby calves, which pushes the kids into an escalating plan to “save” them.

The quote lands during the standoff portion of the story, when parents are trying to force the kids out, and the boys are improvising “how to talk back” under pressure. In the script, Kyle coaches Butters and basically feeds him the most extreme line possible. As per the South Park episode Fun with Veal, Kyle said,

“Don’t panic. I’ll tell you what to say.”

Then Butters repeats the line to his father. Butters said,

“Dad, uh, why don’t you s*ck my fat one?”

That is why the insult survives as a meme. It is short, it is shocking, and it is structured like a repeatable template. People also associate the phrasing with Cartman’s general style, which is why Jake Connelly doing it “like Cartman” instantly signaled the reference even for viewers who could not name the exact episode.

In other words, Connelly did not just swear on a talk show. He performed a very specific kind of pop culture impression, tied it to Derek’s season 5 persona, and hit a quote that has already been traveling through fandom for more than two decades.

