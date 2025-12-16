Below Deck Mediterranean’s Joe Bradley opens up about his equation with Nathan Gallagher

Nathan and Joe (Image via Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher have been sparking rumors of a feud for a while now. These rumors made the rounds after followers noticed that the two Bravo co-stars had unfollowed each other on social media. In a recent interview with the US Weekly, Joe revealed that he hasn't seen Nathan since filming season 10 of the hit Bravo show.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Joe Bradley talks about Nathan Gallagher, wants to meet his baby

In the aforementioned interview with US Weekly, Joe Bradley revealed that he and Nathan Gallagher have not been in touch since filming season 10. Joe also expressed a desire to meet Nathan and Gael’s baby boy.

"But from what I’ve seen on social media, he looked absolutely stunning,” Joe said about the couple’s first child, who was born in June. “Don’t get me wrong, I did try to send a few messages to Nathan. He’s a dad and he could be on a boat somewhere — I’m not too sure,” he added. “We’re just not really socially inclined [and] we don’t really speak but for what I’ve seen, what a gorgeous baby that is.”

Gael Cameron had earlier opened up about Joe's equation with Elena and Bri in season 9. Gael had said,

"Joe is being a little bit of a d***. He is choosing what he wants when he wants it, without considering how it affects the girls. It's just not nice anymore, so I'm losing respect for Joe, in that sense."

However, Joe has admitted that he has no problem in making amends with Gael, as he said,

"Don't get me wrong, I'd love to make amends with the girl. I would love to throw any animosity or any melodrama in a bin and start from a fresh page, because there's more important things in life, like the baby."

Joe Bradley praises Nathan and Gael’s bond, calls it a “blessing”

Joe Bradley also opened up about Nathan and Gael’s relationship, saying that it is a blessing that they rekindled that relationship because he believed it is pure love that they have.” He said:

"At this point — like when I just came back [on the show] — Nathan really did have strong feelings toward Gael. We could only wish as a species to find that level of love. It’s just a blessing and the fact that they’ve got a baby, what a gift. I could not be happier.”

Nathan and Joe had earlier developed a good friendship as Joe praised Nathan as a boss and the duo soon became fast friends before reuniting this season. Joe said,

“Having Nathan as my boss was nice to see because you can see a person grow. But don’t get me wrong, you do see a very different side of Nathan this season. If you’re a bit more organised, things will work out better, He’s the boss so I am going to respect his position.”

Stay tuned for more updates.