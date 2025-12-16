Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 12 recap: Kizzi breaks up while Nathan receives a sweet surprise

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 (Image via Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10, episode 12, "The Forbidden Kiss," aired on Bravo TV. The recent episode was all about several unexpected turns of events as a temporary deckhand joins the yacht while something from the past bothers Nathan.

As he received a big surprise when Captain Sandy informed him that Gael is joining until V gets better. Joe also calls his mother and discusses the messy situation involving him, Kizzi, and V. While talking about it, he breaks down in tears.

On the other hand, Max is still angry with Nathan, which makes his job even harder, and V is not well. While sparks flew between charter guest David and Kizzi last week, it seems like Kizzi made a sudden realisation as she explains,

“I don’t see myself being with someone from America.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 12: Aesha gets a surprise from an unexpected visitor

As the Red Bull boats pull up to the yacht, the crew gets away. As one of the crew members turns around to explain something, it turns out to be not a Red Bull crew member, but rather someone familiar. It was Aesha’s fiancé, Scott Dobson.

Aesha is pleasantly surprised as she runs into his arms and seemingly weeps while having an emotional moment. It was revealed that Captain Sandy and Scott arranged this surprise reunion behind her back, and Aesha expressed her gratitude for this sweet gesture. V, on the other hand, talks about her health struggles and tells Captain Sandy:

"I am exhausted for sure."

Viewers are going to see something unexpected as a new team of guests has arrived in the upcoming episode and chaos ensues as Kizzi makes an announcement saying,

"All crew, All crew, there's poo in the shower."

Kizzi and Joe sneak around behind the cameras

As Kizzi and Joe sit down for a conversation, they later sneak around behind the cameras. In the confessional, Joe said:

“It’s like a massive battle, between what I want and don’t want. Like, what I know is wrong and what I know is right."

Joe and Kizzi confessed that they liked each other, but soon hesitated due to his feelings for V. However, they are seen sneaking behind the camera as Kizzi says in a low voice, not to speak about it ever. She later opened up about the k*** on the confessional, saying,

"Here's the thing: I don't regret kissing Joe. We've had great vibes literally from the day he walked on. But I think because this is a sentimental time for V, just to, like, add more fuel to the fire is a really s–tty thing to do. I won't do anything becasue I know she really likes him.

Later, Joe discussed the previous night and shared his dilemma with his mother. He said,

"I just don't want to hurt her, I can't imagine the pain that she's going through."

Watch Below Deck Mediterranean airing on Mondays at 8/7c exclusively on Bravo. It can be later streamed on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.