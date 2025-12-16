“I'm overwhelmed with emotion": Below Deck Mediterranean alum Nathan Gallagher reacts to Gael Cameron's return

Nathan Gallagher with Gael Cameron (Image via Instagram/@nathanjgallagher_)

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Gael Cameron is making her return on the yacht. As V was struggling with health issues, Captain Sandy Yawn asked V to take some time off and recover while deciding to call Gael on deck.

As viewers saw in Season 10, Episode 12, Captain Sandy asked Gael to stand in for her on the upcoming charter. As Captain Sandy informed Bathan about Gael’s arrival, Nathan was surprised as he reflected on how they met in season 9. He said to a producer,

"I can't believe that I'm sitting here in this flamenco place, one year later, reminiscing about when Gael was there, I fell in love with her last charter season. I'm overwhelmed with emotion."

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy brings Gael Cameron on board

As Captain Sandy decided to bring Gael Cameron on board, she explained in the confessional how Gael is familiar with how the boat runs and is also familiar with the team, while admitting that she is really happy that Gael was available.

“For a short fill-in position like this, Gael's a perfect fit. In fact, she's been working on vessels, so she's gained more experience. It's meant to be."

After Nathan saw Scott coming over to surprise Aesha, it made him reflect on his relationship with Gael.

“It makes me, like, rethink what's important in life," Nathan said. "And obviously going to the flamenco thing, all the memories just came flooding back."

While the pair had earlier hit a few rough patches along the way, fellow co-star Aesha Scott has defended their relationship and even broke her silence over rumours of Nathan being unfaithful.

"He does do a very good job of keeping anything that he’s dealing with internally in his personal life,” she said in September. “You can’t really tell until he shares later on. Obviously, they had a rocky start. They had so much healing to do within themselves before they could fully commit to being with someone else. But they did the work. They came together and now they’re in such a good place. It’s really so beautiful seeing them together.”

Nathan Gallagher opens up about Gael Cameron’s unexpected return on the yacht

Captain Sandy informed Nathan about Gael’s arrival on the deck, as V had to take some time off. Nathan said:

“Gael has always had a good connection, but I was always making excuses as to why it wouldn't work because I'm a f–kin' idiot. But after this season, I'm gonna go see her and I'm not gonna hold back how I feel. I'm hoping for the best."

As Nathan was too stunned to speak, he admitted to a producer that he was feeling extremely nervous, as he had not seen Gael in 10 months and still did not know how to react to each other. Nathan further elaborated.

“I am flustered to the nines. I've never been this way in my life. I'm biting my nails that I don't have. ... I'm a hot mess.

Stay tuned for more updates.