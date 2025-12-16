Below Deck Mediterranean's Nathan Gallagher unveils a new transformative look

Nathan Gallagher (Image via Instagram/@nathanjgallagher_)

Below Deck Mediterranean's Nathan Gallagher has unveiled a new, transformative look. As he fulfills all his fatherly duties for his son, Kayden Cameron-Gallagher, whom he shares with Gael Cameron, Nathan has discovered a new hobby as a dad.

The Bravo star recently gave fans a glimpse of his new haircut as he discussed his hair transformation in a video. He wrote,

“POV: You know you’re a dad when you start cutting your own hair hahaha, Think I’ve unlocked a new hobby, if I’m honest.”

Below Deck Mediterranean's Nathan Gallagher talks about giving himself a haircut

As the Below Deck Mediterranean alum Nathan Gallagher has developed a new hobby. He gave himself a haircut, and he offered more insight about the new hairdo while speaking directly to his audience. He said,

“I gave myself a haircut, right? And, if I’m being honest, totally honest, I genuinely don’t think it looks that bad. Like, and those few [of] yous [who are] barbers and hairdressers, and you’ll say, ‘Oh, oh my, God, dude! Your fade! It’s way too high!’ But, f--k off. Because it’s my first time, and I think it looks alright, what do you reckon? Like, a solid four out of 10, I reckon.”

Gael Cameron and Nathan have moved to a new home. Gael opened up about their lives with their little one.

“I think it’s great, but the sleeping coaches are always for babies,” she said. “I don’t need one for Kayden; he’s pretty good. I need one for Nathan. This dude will stay up until five in the morning, and then, trying to wake him up at ten in the morning is like hell. ‘Don’t talk to me. Don’t touch me.’ He needs time to wake up.”

Gael jokingly pointed out to her followers,

“If anyone knows any husband-boyfriend-partner sleep coaches, hit me up with that.”

When did Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron meet?

Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron met while filming Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean. While they had good chemistry, it soon fizzled out when they tried to make it work after returning to land.

Gael later opened up about it, saying that Nathan has a lot of emotional maturing to do, while also pointing out that the distance between Ireland and Australia affected their solid relationship. Nathan also shared his side of the story, saying,

“I just started second-guessing everything.”

However, after the pair broke up a few weeks after filming, they soon reconciled in September 2024. After nine months, the pair welcomed their baby boy, Kayden. The parents have not yet shared details of their new location, and the new dad gave a cryptic reply on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He said,

“On a flight around the world, I would say. We’re going to explore the world together with our new best friend, so we don’t know yet.”

Stay tuned for more updates.