“The baking is real”: Holiday Baking Championship’s Chase Maus discusses the behind-the-scenes reality of the show

Holiday Baking Championship introduced many talented bakers on the show this season.

One such baker who made his mark on the show is Chase Maus.

In episode 1, Chase showed off his skills as a baker and won immunity for his team with his creation.

He had to do so without using chocolate in the main heat competition.

In episode 6, he won the main heat competition again by presenting a platter of Christmas treats.

Chase is one of the semi-finalists on The Holiday Baking Championship.

In a recent interview, he opened up about the emotional tension amongst the contestants on the show.

Maus stated that viewers should not make comments about the contestants without thinking.

He stated, as reported by Queer Kentucky:

“If you are watching the show and you are a fan of Chase, do not be so hard on the other contestants. It is still television. It is edited, even though the baking is real.”

Holiday Baking Championship’s Chase Maus talks about reality television, his experience on the show and its impact

In the interview with Queer Kentucky, he shared how unnerving it was for him to present his creations to the celebrated pastry chefs.

Chase stated:

“It is really hard to stand in front of Food Network personalities and famous pastry chefs and have them pick apart your plate.”

Maus remarked that it is only the participants who know “exactly what happened.”

He also mentioned how even if it feels like two and a half hours is a lot of time to make their treats, it is not.

Chase said:

“Watching the show, it is easy to think, ‘Two and a half hours is plenty of time’. But it does not feel that way. You are in a kitchen you do not know, with one walk-through before baking. Everyone is equally scared.”

He also opened up about viewers’ comments about the contestants and their goof-ups on the show. The baker called out people who are online making harsh comments about the contestants and said:

“I wish people could see the humans running around and thinking. Some people online can be so harsh. If I had the bravery to dive into Reddit, which I do not, I know people would have a lot to say about contestants’ mess-ups or their looks.”

Chase also shared how difficult it is to keep the results secret and just wait the show to be aired.

He remarked:

“It is so hard. You want to justify things or explain what happens next, and you just cannot. I have to sit on my hands.”

Talking about the reality television experience, Chase called it a “vulnerable experience.”

He mentioned:

“You are putting not only your personality on display, because it is reality television, but also the work you are doing and the work your life is based around.”

Chase also talked about how his sexual identity led him to shape his career path:

“As I developed my queer self, I stepped into this world of artistry and creation.”

He further continued:

“There is a very clear, colorful, expressive way in which I decorate or plate something. It ties to my queerness and my desire to be different and not fit into a box.”

Chase also remarked that after his appearance on the show, people are reaching out to him.

He called the impact “overwhelming’ and said:

“People I have not heard from in years are reaching out. It has been really fun to host watch parties with my friends and my boyfriend.”

