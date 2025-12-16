The Creature Cases season 6 episode 10 ending explained: How did Kit and Sam solve the thirsty thief case?

Kit and Sam in The Creature Cases Season 6 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Netflix)

In The Creature Cases Season 6 Episode 10, "The Thirsty Thief," agents Kit Casey and Sam Snow solve the case by investigating the stolen water tank spigot in the desert, questioning slithery suspects like rattlesnakes, worms and gila lizards.

With the help of Susie’s drawing, they ultimately discovered that a Mexican mole lizard, who didn't mean to cause any trouble, is the real culprit. He justified that he didn't mean to bother anyone and was just thirsty but the spigot got tangled in his tail.

Created by Gabe Pulliam, this Netflix animated series follows elite C.L.A.D.E. investigators- sharp-minded snow leopard Sam (voiced by Shash Hira) and energetic kit fox Kit (Nneka Okoye), as they globe-trot to crack animal mysteries using science, gadgets, and teamwork. Supporting voices include Teresa Gallagher, Rob Rackstraw, and Marcel McCalla.

Released on December 15, 2025, season 6 features 10 standalone episodes emphasizing conservation, larger-scale threats and real zoology facts.

The show, aimed at preschoolers, blends detective action with educational "Fact File" segments on animal adaptations, building on previous chapters' success in teaching kids about wildlife behaviors and habitats through engaging stories.

The Creature Cases season 6 episode 10 ending explained: Kit and Sam solve the “thirsty thief”case by catching the spigot snatcher

The episode opens in a scorching desert where animals rely on a shared water tank for survival. Panic spreads when the spigot controlling the water flow vanishes in the daylight, leaving everyone at risk of dehydration amid intensifying heat.

C.L.A.D.E. dispatches Sam and Kit immediately. Arriving on site at the Saloon, they interview frustrated locals, including meerkats, fennec foxes and birds. Some witnesses described the thief as having-

“Long, slithery tail like a snake”

While others described it as a-

“worm, all pink and shiny”

Some even said that they saw little legs on the varmint like those of a lizard.

Sam and Kit start their investigation by questioning their first suspect, the Gila monsters- the lizard but it was later confirmed by the owl that those lizards aren't spigot snatchers since they were playing cards with her all day.

Striking off the Gila monster from their suspect list, Kit and Sam then find the worms hiding in the cool and dark underground holes of the soil. Upon questioning, the worms only said-

“We eat dirt”

Sam and Kit concluded that the worms are only excited about eating worms and not stealing a spigot. Besides, worms can't stay outside in this heat for too long; they would dry out. This made the worms off the suspect list too.

The CLADE detectives then go up the hills to find the rattlesnake. They find Rita, a dance-enthusiastic rattlesnake who invites Kit and Sam to dance with her. She then reveals that she went near the Saloon but was too busy dancing with the band.

Kit concludes that Rita is not the thief who stole the spigot and the detectives have to find the real culprit. Then Rita gets angry as Kit and Sam stop dancing and she chases them. They dance with her and make her happy.

Back at the Saloon, every creature is extremely parched due to the lack of water in the hot, sunny desert. Kit and Sam are searching for more clues when Suzie comes to them and hands a drawing that she made.

The drawing revealed a Mexican mole lizard that Suzie saw. This animal can be the real culprit for stealing the spigot from the water tank. The features of this creature matches with the description of all the witnesses.

“Mexican lizards have long tails like snakes. Pink segmented body like worms and little arms like lizards.”

Suzie also pointed out the place where the mole lizard went.

Kit and Sam then hatched a plan to make the mole lizard resurface. They made false thunder and rain sounds and poured a little drop of water to make the mole lizard think that it was raining, which would make them come out.

The plan worked like magic. The mole lizard came out of his hole, disappointed that it was not raining in reality.

The tangled spigot in his tail revealed that he is the real thief. But later on, he explained how he didn’t mean to cause any trouble. He was very thirsty and didn't want to bother anyone, hence he went to drink some water when the spigot got tangled in his tail and broke loose.

Sam, the master untangler, helped the mole lizard by untangling the spigot from his tail.

With the spigot back, everyone was served water while Sam was asked by the creatures to untangle their yoyo, shoelaces and cords.

The episode ends with a fact file about the mole lizards, like -

“Mole lizards live underground; they really leave their burrows except at night or if there’s a heavy rainstorm”

Everyone rejoices at the saloon as Kit and Sam solve yet another mystery case.

Where to watch The Creature Cases season 6

The Creature Cases season 6 streams exclusively on Netflix worldwide. Selected episodes may air on Nickelodeon.

