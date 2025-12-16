The Creature Cases season 6 voice cast: Every character featured in the animated series and the actors behind them

The Creature Cases Season 6 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Netflix)

The Creature Cases season 6 launched globally on Netflix on December 15, 2025. Created by Gabe Pulliam, this animated preschool series follows top agents Sam Snow and Kit Casey from C.L.A.D.E., the Covert League of Animal Detective Experts.

The partners investigate bizarre animal behaviours around the world, from stolen honey in beehives to missing water sources in deserts. They use high-tech gadgets provided by the Stinkwell twins, intel from the Mice Squad and real scientific facts about animals, habitats and ecosystems.

Episodes highlight teamwork, observational skills and problem-solving while teaching kids about zoology, such as how bees communicate or why certain animals exhibit unusual behaviors.

This season introduces family elements as Sam and Kit balance detective work with their new offspring, Eddy. Cases involve larger threats, such as habitat changes and environmental issues, requiring collaboration with Director Peggy Scratch and the entire C.L.A.D.E. team.

Each episode concludes with a "Fact File" segment, delivering accurate information about animals.

The show targets children aged 2-6, blending adventure, comedy and education. All episodes dropped at once, continuing the series' focus on global animal mysteries and conservation themes.

The Creature Cases season 6: Full list of voice cast and their characters

Sam Snow, voiced by Shash Hira - a silver snow leopard with an English accent, analytical and Kit's detective partner. Previously voiced characters in Arknights and Black Myth: Wukong.

- a silver snow leopard with an English accent, analytical and Kit's detective partner. Previously voiced characters in and Kit Casey voiced by Nneka Okoye - a yellow kit fox with an American accent, energetic and Sam's detective partner. Known for roles in Halo and Berry Bees (Lola).

- a yellow kit fox with an American accent, energetic and Sam's detective partner. Known for roles in and (Lola). Peggy Scratch voiced by Teresa Gallagher - a brown chicken and the eccentric director of C.L.A.D.E., serious yet fun-loving. Veteran voice actor known for Nicole Watterson in The Amazing World of Gumball and Dashi in The Octonauts.

- a brown chicken and the eccentric director of C.L.A.D.E., serious yet fun-loving. Veteran voice actor known for Nicole Watterson in and Dashi in R.O.N., voiced by Rob Rackstraw - the AI-powered jet plane that transports the team. Also known for voices in Bob the Builder (Scoop and Spud) and The Octonauts (Kwazii).

- the AI-powered jet plane that transports the team. Also known for voices in (Scoop and Spud) and (Kwazii). Wally Bungler voiced by Rob Rackstraw - a brown flying squirrel and self-proclaimed Nature Ranger who often helps (or interferes) on cases.

- a brown flying squirrel and self-proclaimed Nature Ranger who often helps (or interferes) on cases. Hans and Harold Stinkwell, voiced by Rob Rackstraw, are skunk twin brothers and gadget inventors for C.L.A.D.E.

Bill voiced by Darren Foreman - a mouse from the Mice Squad, providing mission intel.

- a mouse from the Mice Squad, providing mission intel. Jill, voiced by Harriet Carmichael, a mouse from the Mice Squad, assists with mission details and Fact Files.

Barb, voiced by Jules de Jongh, is an orange bark scorpion, sharp-tongued but a loyal recurring ally. Known for Faith in Mirror's Edge and Emily in Thomas & Friends (US).

is an orange bark scorpion, sharp-tongued but a loyal recurring ally. Known for Faith in Mirror's Edge and Emily in Thomas & Friends (US). Junior Agent Cubby voiced by Jules de Jongh - a brown female dog, top trainee at the C.L.A.D.E. academy.

Season 6 introduces a key new character to add family dynamics.

Eddy, voiced by Talon Proc Alford, is Sam and Kit's new hybrid cub offspring, bringing parenting challenges into the detectives' adventures. Known for Eddy Skycedar in Spirit Rangers and roles in Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Additional recurring voices include Kerry Shale, Marcel McCalla, Alex Woodhall and Joseph Balderrama in various supporting and guest roles.

Where to watch The Creature Cases season 6

The Creature Cases, Season 6, is now streaming worldwide on Netflix, with all episodes available. Some episodes may later appear on Nickelodeon.

Stay tuned for more such updates!