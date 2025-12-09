“I’m an oversharer for sure”: Below Deck Mediterranean’s Kizzi Kitchener makes a few candid confessions about her personal life

Kizzi Kitchener (Image via Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean crew member Kizzi Kitchener has opened up about her personal life while clearing a few misconceptions as well. As Kizzi is one of the newest crew members on board, she recently took a liking to guest David.

Since David and Kizzi had a conversation, it seems like they want to explore their equation further. While talking about her personality, the Bravo star said,

“One thing about me is I’m a massive lightweight as well so I’m an oversharer for sure.”

Below Deck Mediterranean crew member Kizzi Kitchener opens up about being in front of the camera

The Bravo star admitted that sometimes it is difficult to hold back your personality while filming is going on. Kizzi told US Weekly,

“In the moment, you literally forget there’s a camera crew, especially when you’ve had a drink and these people are your friends. If there weren’t cameras, I couldn’t even imagine what other people say.”

Kizzi admitted that she chose to put herself in a position to share this information with the world, while further adding,

“But I don’t know if I would change it because it’s true and it’s honest. I hope it’s funny and entertaining. When I’m drunk, I am an entertainer. So I will add layers to stories and definitely make them bigger and make them more exciting and fun. I definitely could tone it down in places but I also want to be myself and be real. These things do happen in real life and it doesn’t make you a bad person.”

Kizzi makes some behind-the-scenes revelations

The television personality quickly pointed out that a lot happens behind the cameras since the crew is filmed 24 hours a day and viewers see only 45 minutes.

As Kizzi sparked romance rumors with Nathan, she cleared the air and told US Weekly that she is not looking for dating at all. She is single and is just seeing someone so she is not really in a relationship.

“But Tom and I had only known each other for two months,” the stew shared. “I also literally just wanted to have fun without the pressure. I wasn’t looking for someone to catch my eye. I was just looking to have fun and be me.”

Kizzi also opened up about Nathan and Gael Cameron's relationship, saying,

“I think it’s lovely news. I love babies and I love love and I love weddings. I wish them all the happiness and all the health and I hope she gets a lovely big ring and they have a lovely day.”

Kizzi later gave some clarity about her relationship status as she said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live,

"When we were filming, we weren’t actually boyfriend and girlfriend. We’d only known each other for two months, so we were just seeing each other. I am very open and very honest so he knew everything the whole time anyway."

Watch Below Deck Mediterranean airing on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can stream new episodes the next day on Peacock.