Did Stranger Things alum Shannon Purser aka Barb just appear in Watson season 2? Everything to know

Watson Season 2 © CBS

Stranger Things' former cast member Shannon Purser was in Watson season 2. In Episode 9, entitled "Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah," aired on Monday, December 8, 2025, she was a guest star. She was the voice and personality of an AI chatbot that Laila Bynum's son, Micah, had a strong connection with.

Shannon Purser, an American actress born on June 27, 1997, became an overnight sensation thanks to her breakthrough role in the Netflix original series, Stranger Things. Her professional acting debut came in 2016 as Barbara "Barb" Holland, an intelligent, outspoken, and fiercely loyal best friend to Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer).

Even though her character died too soon in the first season, her short but memorable performance had a huge impact on viewers and led to the "Justice for Barb" viral movement.

The show is in its second season and follows Dr. John Watson, played by Morris Chestnut, who has adventures running a diagnostic clinic after his time with Sherlock Holmes. This season, the relationship between Watson and Dr. Laila Bynum (Tika Sumpter) has been a big focus, especially as they deal with the problems that come up in their new romance.

Shannon Purser aka Barb’s Role in Watson Season 2

The rumors are true. Shannon Purser, the actress forever linked to the character Barb Holland, made a notable guest appearance in Watson Season 2, Episode 9, titled Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah. The episode aired on Monday, December 8, 2025, and heavily featured Dr. Laila Bynum and her son, Micah.

The first hints that Purser was involved came from CBS's official logline, which said that Dr. John Watson and his team of fellows help Micah, Laila's son. Micah has autism. He was hurt in a car accident while chasing his crush, the girl Bex. The important thing is that he did it "with the help of his AI chatbot."

In this episode, Shannon Purser plays a very unique part: she is the voice and image of the AI chatbot, a virtual friend that Micah has built a strong, dependent relationship with. Micah has basically tailored the AI chatbot to look and sound like Purser, using her real-life public persona from shows like Stranger Things and Riverdale as a model.

But the story isn't really about the AI for a long time. The episode uses Micah's AI dependency as a starting point for a routine medical crisis that Bex is involved in, instead of exploring the complicated social and psychological reasons why someone might become close to a virtual friend.

Micah's AI chatbot-fueled attentiveness alerts Watson's team to Bex's 'medical mystery' in the episode. Dr. Watson's romantic relationship with Laila, especially her son Micah, is also affected by the subplot. Laila has a child who could be involved in their relationship, so Watson takes her seriously, according to Morris Chestnut.

Micah's AI dependence is resolved quickly when Dr. Watson gives him a Sherlock secret and takes away his phone for 31 days, a conclusion that was criticized for not addressing AI psychosis' complexity. Shannon Purser appears as the AI chatbot who drives the episode's events, rather than as a guest star. Shannon, her AI, caused the medical emergency, connecting Micah's emotional development to Dr. Watson and his team's work.

Watson season 2 episodes are available to stream on CBS.