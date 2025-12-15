Watson season 2 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Watson season 2 airs on CBS (Image via Instagram/@watsoncbs)

Watson season 2 episode 10, titled “Never Been CRISPR’d,” is set to air on Monday, December 15, 2025, marking the show’s final episode of the calendar year and its last outing in the Monday night slot.

The episode brings back Hobie, Watson’s biohacker friend, who rushes his girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic after a gene-editing experiment goes wrong. The medical case introduces high stakes and ethical questions tied to experimental science.

Alongside the case, the story deepens on a personal level as Watson begins to grow suspicious of Sherlock Holmes. With Sherlock’s return and unresolved questions hanging in the air, the episode sets the stage for major developments ahead of the series’ return in 2026.

Watson season 2 episode 10 airs on Monday

Watson season 2 episode 10, titled "Never Been CRISPR'd," airs on Monday, December 15, 2025. The episode will be broadcast on CBS at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. This installment serves as the final episode of the year. It is also the show's last episode in its Monday night time slot. The series will shift to Sunday nights when it returns in 2026.

Where to watch Watson season 2 episode 10

You can watch Watson season 2 episode 10 live on CBS during its scheduled broadcast. The episode will also stream on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch the episode live and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream it on demand the day after it airs. The episode will be available across supported devices. This includes smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers. Streaming access allows viewers to catch up after the broadcast. It is a convenient option for those who miss the live airing.

What to expect from Watson season 2 episode 10

Season 2 episode 10, “Never Been CRISPR’d,” centers on a medical emergency tied to experimental science. Watson’s biohacker friend Hobie returns to the Holmes Clinic after a gene-editing experiment goes wrong.

His girlfriend’s condition rapidly worsens. This forces Watson and his team to confront the consequences of unregulated genetic modification. The case pushes the clinic into unfamiliar territory, blending cutting-edge medicine with ethical risk.

At the same time, the episode advances the season’s larger arc involving Sherlock Holmes. Watson begins to notice inconsistencies in Sherlock’s behavior and motivations. His growing suspicion suggests that Sherlock may be hiding critical information.

Their dynamic shifts as trust is quietly tested rather than openly challenged. The episode balances the urgent medical case with these underlying tensions. By the end, key questions about Sherlock remain unresolved, setting up lingering uncertainty ahead of the series’ return in 2026.

A brief recap of episode 9 before Watson season 2 episode 10 arrives

Season 2 episode 9 follows Micah, an autistic teenager brought to Watson by his mother, Laila. Micah spends much of his time interacting with an AI chatbot. Laila believes the app is influencing her son's behavior and asks Watson to evaluate her son. Watson initially does not see signs of a serious psychological condition.

Micah becomes focused on his lab partner, Bex, and plans to ask her to the prom. He follows the suggestions given by the chatbot while preparing the invitation. Bex declines, leaving Micah upset and confused. After the rejection, Micah continues relying on the chatbot for guidance.

Concern grows as Micah’s behavior becomes increasingly intense. A psychiatrist involved in the case suggests Micah may be experiencing addiction-like dependence on the chatbot. The term “AI psychosis” is discussed during evaluations. Micah is shown struggling to regulate his emotions and decisions.

The situation escalates when Micah is involved in a car accident. He is hospitalized with serious injuries. Shortly afterward, Bex is also admitted to the hospital due to medical complications. Watson investigates her condition and determines the medical cause behind her declining health.

Micah expresses suspicion toward Watson and questions his relationship with Laila. He believes Watson’s secrecy is a sign that something is wrong. This creates tension between Micah and his mother.

Several secondary storylines unfold during the episode. Shinwell pressures a doctor to withdraw from a legal dispute. He also begins a personal relationship with his supervisor. In another storyline, Stephens admits he is experiencing depression and agrees to seek help. The episode ends with Micah’s case unresolved as the season moves toward episode 10.

