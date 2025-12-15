NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Actor Todd Lasance who plays Jim Dempsey on NCIS: Sydney. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI)

CBS Television Network and Paramount+’s NCIS: Sydney first premiered on November 10, 2023, and was created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill. The show is a spinoff of the NCIS: Origins franchise, and is currently on its third season.

NCIS: Sydney is an Australian procedural drama series that focuses on the members of the American Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they spend their time professionally trying to manage the maritime tensions in the Indo-Pacific Ocean while collaborating with the military police agents from the Australian Federal Police.

The show focuses on two of the main protagonists, Sargent Jim JD Dempsey and Special Agent Michelle Mackey, as they try to navigate naval crimes while also trying to balance their tenuous interpersonal relationship.

NCIS: Sydney’s season 3 episode 9 is all set to release on December 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and 8:00 pm Central Time on the CBS Network.

The episode titled ‘South of Nowhere’ will end up airing on Paramount+’s streaming platform website a day after the CBS release. Episode 9 is all set to focus on members of the NCIS American team and the Australian Federal Police as they travel to Antarctica to investigate a crime where a climate scientist ended up murdering a colleague.

Details explored on NCIS: Sydney’s season 3 episode 9 release date, where to stream, plot details, and other relevant information

The episode will be streamed on Paramount+’s streaming platform website a day later. The episode is titled ‘South of Nowhere’, and the central storyline and plot arc will focus on the team members of the American Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the military police personnel of the Australian Federal Police will end up travelling to a cold research facility in Antarctica.

Their upcoming mission would end up centering around a brutal crime that had occurred at a research base where a climate scientist ended up killing a fellow colleague on Polar Night Eve.

The team would be tasked with a dangerous mission of trying to solve the crime, get hold of the culprit, and return to their base before their plane's engine freezes.

One of the worst outcomes looming above the heads of the investigative team would be that if there is any delay in their duties, they would end up being stuck in the darkness of the Antarctic for a period of six months.

Season 3 episode 9 of NCIS: Sydney has been written by Morgan O’Neill and Josh Sambono, while the direction and executive production of the screenwriting script has been done by Kriv Stenders.

The upcoming NCIS: Sydney episode will have veteran actor Todd Lasance as Sargent Jim JD Dempsey, and actress Tuuli Narkle as Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper.

In addition to these main protagonists, actor Sean Sagar will play the character of Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, and actress Jasmine Smith Sua as Doctor Diane Cohen.

