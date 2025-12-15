"Very unexpected" - 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Matthew opens up to his father about feeling blindsided by Greta

Greta and Matthew from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

Matthew addresses the question raised in the title during a conversation with his father, Mark, in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7, episode 15, which aired on December 15, 2025.

He explains that Greta’s actions caught him off guard and occurred shortly after her arrival. In the opening exchange, Matthew describes the situation using his own words, saying,

“It's just a lot. Very quickly, very soon. Very unexpected.”

The discussion takes place after he brings Greta to a hotel and informs his family of the events.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Matthew shares his reaction to Greta’s unexpected actions with father Mark

Conversation with his father after Greta leaves

Matthew meets with his father, Mark, and acknowledges that he has not slept. When Mark comments on his appearance, Matthew responds that he "didn't sleep much" and adds that the situation is a lot to handle.

Mark asks whether Matthew had anticipated the situation, noting that it had been four days since Greta arrived.

Matthew explains his reaction by saying,

“I feel like I was just driving down the road and a plane hits me from the sky.”

Mark listens and responds that he does not know what to say to Matthew, indicating his reaction to the "situation."

Matthew later confirms that he drove Greta to a hotel and informed his parents when he returned home, stating that they were also unaware of what would happen.

The exchange shows Matthew outlining the sequence of events rather than offering conclusions.

Matthew explains the lack of communication

Matthew tells his father that he wants to reach out to Greta, but is not doing so. He explains that all he wants is to send her a "message" to check if she is okay. He then explains his decision to wait, stating,

“But I can't. She just wants that space and maybe that's the best thing for now.”

Mark responds by stating that some things are worth "fighting for." Matthew replies by emphasizing what did not occur, noting that there was no "fight." Mark then comments that Matthew's "fight" has just begun.

Matthew further explained the account of events and his current lack of contact with Greta, without detailing future outcomes.

Discussion about expectations and next steps

Matthew shares his view of Greta’s "expectation of love" as a thrilling sensation experienced every time someone is seen, followed by the idea of constant exhilaration each day. Mark replies,

“And that'd be lovely if you could have that. But life is hard.”

He also states that he does not want Matthew and Greta to separate and says he is "upset" about the speed of the decision.

Matthew suggests involving his father by explaining that Greta has previously respected Mark’s opinion and by indicating that a direct conversation between them could help address the situation.

He conveys that Mark may be one of the few people Greta would be willing to listen to at that point.

In response, Mark confirms his readiness to speak with her if she is open to it and highlights the importance of obtaining “clarity” regarding what led to the sudden change in circumstances.

He also notes that Matthew deserves to understand what has happened.

Matthew then explains that, should the relationship come to an end, he wants to be able to state that both parties made an effort and attempted to work through the situation.

Mark notes the need for 'clarity' regarding what led to the sudden change in circumstances.

The exchange concludes with Matthew acknowledging his concern for both himself and Greta, while stating that he will give her time to organize her thoughts and respect the “space” she has asked for.

