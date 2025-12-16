What time will Emily in Paris season 5 release on Netflix? Global release timings explored

Lily Collins from Emily In Paris (Image Via Getty)

After much anticipation, Netflix has finally announced the return date for the long-awaited Emily in Paris season 5 and it is not very far away.

Netflix Tudum, the official news site of the platform, has confirmed that the new season will be available for streaming starting from Wednesday, December 18, 2025.

The plot of the series takes a different direction this time around. Season 5 still has Paris in the background but it transports Emily’s character to Italy, with the storyline set in Rome and Venice.

A teaser and first-look photos have already been released by Netflix which gives the audience a glimpse into the new phase of Emily’s life.

Netflix has, like most of its original series, decided to release the new title for the whole world. In other words, the complete season will be made available at once to all the different regions of the earth.

It may appear a bit different in your area, but the fact is that every location gets to see it synchronously. Below is a plain summary of the release timing, the cast's particulars, and what the viewers will see next.

Emily in Paris season 5 release date and time explained

Netflix has made it official that the release date for Emily in Paris season 5 will be December 18, 2025. The news was disclosed straight from Netflix Tudum on December 4.

In the U.S., the season will go live at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Viewers on the East Coast can start watching at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This follows Netflix’s usual release pattern for its original shows.

Netflix decided to release all episodes simultaneously. It hasn't revealed any weekly distribution, thus, viewers can enjoy the whole season at their own speed.

The fourth season was a big success for Netflix. The show's first day of Global Top 10 data by Netflix showed it was No. 1 worldwide in August. It attracted around 19.9 million views in just four days and was on the Top 10 list for four weeks.

This great response helped to increase the anticipation for the fifth season.

Emily in Paris season 5 release time for all regions

Here’s when Emily in Paris season 5 will release across different regions on December 18:

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 a.m.

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 8:00 a.m.

Central European Time (CET): 9:00 a.m.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): 7:00 p.m.

These times are based on Netflix’s global release system. The entire season will be available at once, no matter the country.

Emily in Paris season 5 cast and where to watch the show

Emily in Paris season 5 will stream only on Netflix. Viewers will need an active Netflix subscription to watch.

The returning cast includes:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Netflix has also confirmed new faces this season. Bryan Greenberg, Michèle Laroque, and Minnie Driver join the cast. Minnie Driver plays Princess Jane, a friend of Sylvie who married into a royal family.

What to expect from Emily in Paris season 5

Season 5 picks up after Emily’s move to Italy to launch Agence Grateau’s Rome office, while Paris remains part of her life.

The story focuses on her search for balance, her growing bond with Marcello, and fresh tension after Gabriel realizes his feelings too late.

Stay tuned for more updates.