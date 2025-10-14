90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Matthew clashes with Greta over money and lifestyle expectations

Greta and Matthew from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

Tension arose between Matthew and Greta in season 7, episode 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired October 13, 2025, as they addressed differing views on spending and financial limits.

The disagreement centered on Greta’s lifestyle habits and Matthew’s perspective on maintaining balance in their expenses.

The couple discussed how to manage financial responsibilities while planning their future together, with Matthew emphasizing the need for limits and Greta questioning what he considered “realistic.”

Disagreement over lifestyle spending

The discussion began when Greta brought up her regular spa visits, referring to them as something they both usually do. She mentioned that in Oklahoma, she gets "weekly massages."

Matthew replied that he enjoyed such activities occasionally but suggested moderation, saying having them once every week or two was probably too much.

Greta disagreed, leading Matthew to express concerns about financial sustainability. He said,



“I’m fine to be the breadwinner here and support you and give you what you want to be happy. But I think there needs to be a realistic cap on things.”



Greta countered by pointing out Matthew’s own expenses, mentioning that he had purchased an upgraded engine for his car and a very expensive computer.

She questioned his definition of realistic spending, saying that what he considered realistic seemed unclear to her.

Balancing financial roles

As the conversation continued, Matthew clarified his reasoning, explaining that some of his purchases served shared or practical purposes.

He pointed out that they "share the car" but that he could not do the same with Greta’s spa expenses, since neither of them did not benefited from her massages.

Greta replied that her self-care routines had an indirect benefit, saying that he gets a "happier version" of her as a result.

Matthew responded that maintaining such a lifestyle might not be feasible long-term, saying that a happier version of Greta would not be "sustainable" financially.

Greta disagreed, explaining that she did not feel she was being unrealistic with money and was "not asking for much."

Matthew added that while he was willing to contribute significantly to their shared expenses, the expectations placed on him might be difficult to uphold indefinitely.



“I’m willing to give almost everything I have financially for us combined. But if I stopped working today, I couldn’t afford the life that you want, and I’ll lose you as a result,” he said.



This statement prompted Greta to ask if Matthew thought she was engaged to him for the money.

Matthew replied that he only wanted her to understand the financial implications of their goals, explaining that "having things" in life was something he ultimately had to pay for.

Greta’s perspective on career and support

Greta expressed that her understanding of Matthew’s career aligned with his own ambitions, saying she assumed he pursued that path “to make a lot of money and work in finance” because it reflected who he was and what he wanted.

She added that she did not want him to make professional decisions based on her expectations:



“I don’t want you to make choices because you feel like that’s what I want in the future.”



Matthew emphasized that his work was personally fulfilling, saying that he "enjoys his career" and feels Greta does not fully appreciate how much he contributes to it.

In her confessional, Greta shared her thoughts on the exchange. She said she was “really surprised by this comment,” noting that Matthew was aware of her goal to become an animal lawyer.

However, she explained that she cannot practice law until she has "the proper certification,” which would take time.

Greta added that she was “grateful" that Matthew is supporting both of them, but did not want to create a dynamic where they “keep score on each other’s sacrifices.”

Stay tuned for more updates.