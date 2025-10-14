When will Let’s Marry Harry air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Harry Jowsey (Image Via Getty)

Harry Jowsey is out again on the dating scene but this time he is looking for the real deal. On July 17, 2025, Netflix announced its upcoming reality show, Let's Marry Harry. The show will be co-produced by Harry's production company called Unwell.

The reality show will consist of eight episodes, and its premiere date is yet to be announced at the time of writing.

As reported by Tudum on July 17, 2025, Harry will date possible matches in Let’s Marry Harry in an attempt to find “authentic love and marriage”.

Harry Jowsey is not a new name in the world of reality television. He participated in the show, Too Hot to Handle season 1.

On the show he started dating Francesca Farago but the duo separated within eight months after the show.

He then made an appearance on the reality show titled Perfect Match season 2 where he found his match with Jessica Vestal from the show, Love is Blind.

Let’s Marry Harry: Auditions, What to expect, and more

Harry Jowsey is bringing his loved ones and friends to help him make the most important decision of his life. Talking about the show with Tudum, he states:

“Having a show of my own is incredible, but also having my family at Netflix stop at no end to help me find the love of my life is the most amazing thing”.

Amongst these confidants to make an appearance at the show is his closest friend Alex Cooper.

Alex Cooper is known for her popular podcast show named Call Her Daddy. She is also the founder of The Unwell production which is also co-producing for Let’s Marry Harry alongside Netflix.

She is also working as an executive producer along with Matt Kaplan and Mina Lefevre for Let’s Marry Harry. Talking about Alex to Tudum, Jowsey stated:

“I haven’t necessarily been the best at keeping relationships but i knew if I was going to give love one last shot after all the work I’ve been putting into myself, I’d need Alex to help keep me in check while searching for a potential future wife”.

Auditions are underway for the show, according to the official casting website. The participant must be 21 years of age.

She should either be a resident of US or be able to travel there for the casting.

According to Tudum, to marry Harry, the participant must not only impress the man himself but also make a “good impression” on his friends.

The Too Hot to Handle star lost his father in December 2024 and the event influenced his approach to the show, as reported by PEOPLE on July 18, 2025.

He shared at Netflix’s Summer Break event on July 17, 2025, that his father’s death made him realize what he wants in life, and after seeing his sister’s happy family, it made him feel ready to fall in love.

He also plans to bring his carefree spirit which he displayed on Too Hot to Handle.

He talked about bringing the same energy to the show. He stated:

“The best part was being naive and not knowing what was going on. It was fun, easy and great. I think I’ll bring that energy to the show”.

Jowsey's last dated actress, Lucy Hale and the rumor was confirmed by PEOPLE magazine in March 2025.

He also made headlines after being spotted with singer-songwriter Sia in Los Angeles. He is taking the show seriously and stated:

“I’m really serious about this. It's not just a hookup show or something silly. I have to be serious because I’m looking for something real”.

Stay tuned for more such updates.