"I am beyond honored": The Voice season 28 winner Aiden Ross shares a heartfelt message with fans

The Voice winner Aiden Ross (Image via Instagram/@aidenrossmusic)

The Voice season 28 came to a conclusion on December 16, 2025, with Aiden Ross, a singer from Niall Horan’s team, taking home the winner’s title.

Shortly after his win, Aiden took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with his fans and all the voters who helped him win the contest.

In the caption of a collection of pictures of himself holding the trophy, standing on a confetti-filled stage, he wrote:



“I’ve had the time of my life performing for you all this season, and I am beyond honored to be the Season 28 winner of The Voice.”



Aiden was one of the contenders from Team Niall. Trio DEK of Hearts were the other ones, but they finished in third place.

Aiden faced close competition from Team Snoop Dogg's Ralph Edwards; however, he emerged victorious after The Voice host Carson Daly declared Ralph to be in second place.

The fourth place went to Aubrey Nicole from Team Reba McEntire, whereas the fifth and sixth places went to Max Chambers and Jazz McKenzie, respectively, both members of Michael Bublé’s team.

The win marked a significant moment for Aiden, who, in the Instagram post, shared how grateful he was to everyone who supported his journey on the NBC show.

The Voice season 28 winner Aiden Ross promises that his win is only the beginning of his musical journey







In the December 16 Instagram post, Aiden started by admitting that he was still processing his victory and that he was at a “loss for words.”

That said, he extended his gratitude to all his supporters and fans of the NBC show, saying:



“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”



Aiden continued by saying that the outcome of his journey on The Voice was overwhelming as he was filled with “so much joy” and “gratitude.”

He confessed that he enjoyed performing on stage for the audience and was “honored” to have been given the winner’s crown.

He then reflected on his journey and said:



“I’ve grown so much as an individual and an artist, met some of my best friends, and learned from the very best in the industry.”



That said, he concluded his message by thanking everyone who followed his time on The Voice and promised that “this is just the beginning.”

In the two-part finale of The Voice, Aiden sang a Jvke’s Golden Hour, for which Niall said:



“This guy is beyond, it is absolutely insane. I am so proud of you, Aiden. You always do find the heartbeat in the end… that song was amazing for you.”



Aiden returned with another impressive stage performance, in which he sang The Winner Takes It All by ABBA.

His coach appreciated this performance as well, calling it “absolutely incredible.”

In the second part of the finale, Aiden performed with Gina Miles, the season 23 winner of The Voice, another representative from Team Niall.

Together, they sang Last Christmas by Wham! as Niall was unable to join Aiden on stage due to illness.

In an interview with PEOPLE after the show, Niall stated that he told Aiden he had an “exciting future” ahead of him before the finale began.

He added that he “really wanted” Aiden to win The Voice because he had seen how deeply Aiden loved the show and was invested in it.

Aiden’s win was the third victory for Niall, who previously won season 23 with Gina and season 24 with Huntley.

Stay tuned for more updates.