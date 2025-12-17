“I got to keep myself young”: Sister Wives star Kody Brown opens up about ageing gracefully

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is looking forward to keeping himself young. The TLC star recently opened up about how he is really trying to focus on ageing gracefully. The television personality has revealed that the key is to do strength training simply for staying well and being healthy.

Kody Brown was recently seen working out and breaking a sweat or two through a rigorous workout routine on the December 14 episode of the TLC series, as he says,

“I've got to keep myself young. I don't want to be the old man in the family.”

Sister Wives alum Kody Brown talks about strength training and keeping himself young

In the newest episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown showed off a few exercises to impress his wife, Robyn, as he further joked about wanting to see how many pull-ups he can manage with a beautiful woman watching him. Robyn had earlier expressed gratitude for the fact that Kody is taking care of himself, saying,

“I feel like Kody working out is kind of icing on the cake, but really, what is the core of it is who he is as a person.”

While Kody Brown is not together with Christine and Meri, they both were aware of Kody’s dedication towards exercise, as Christine earlier said,

“Kody always was obsessed with working out, always obsessed. It was an obsession, I thought.”

Meri further added, saying that she does not remember him working out in their early years of marriage as much as he does, while saying that he is in pretty good shape and works hard.

Kody Brown opened up about mending his relationship with his kids

Kody Brown opened up about his strained relationship with his kids as he talked about it during his time on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test in November.

The TLC star said that he should have had a strong relationship with his children, while further admitting that he is in a place in his life where he is willing to say that he has been wrong. The reality star further added,

“I didn’t know s--t about being a dad and husband and I thought I did. I really thought I did and I misunderstood that and I did it wrong in so many ways. I would like to repair all the relationships, my family and even my ex-wives," he acknowledged, "and that’s not easy."

While talking about his time on Special Forces, Kody Brown told Decider that it was rather embarrassing to hear what was said about him and it also made him feel bad. He further added, saying that even his wife, Robyn was not pleased with the reactions he got on the show, saying,

“I didn’t know I was that irritating, I’m out there, I’m trying to be optimistic the entire time, and I just rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. She knows me and loves me and basically just didn’t like the reactions that other people had."

