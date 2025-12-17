Where is Rodney Curlee Jr. now? Details explored from the Tymeir Hale-Dial case on American Monster

American Monster season 13, episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

Rodney Curlee Jr. is currently incarcerated in a state correctional facility in Ohio, serving a 23-year prison sentence for his role in the death of his half-brother, Tymeir Hale-Dial. The incident occurred on October 23, 2023, in Cleveland's Forest Hills neighborhood, where the two brothers were helping their mother move into a new home.

What began as a verbal argument escalated quickly when Rodney Curlee Jr., then 19, pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at Hale-Dial, 23, striking him in the upper back and head. Hale-Dial died at the scene, witnessed by family members, including their mother.

This family conflict shattered their close-knit bonds and drew national attention through true-crime storytelling. The case is examined in depth in the Investigation Discovery series American Monster, season 13, Episode 8, titled My Brother's Keeper, which aired on December 16, 2025. Viewers can stream the episode on ID GO or discovery+

American Monster: A routine move turns deadly by Rodney Curlee Jr.

Tymeir Hale-Dial and his half-brother, Rodney Curlee Jr., met up with their mother, nicknamed Pinky, on October 23, 2023, to help move to the 500 block of East 127th Street in Cleveland, Ohio, because their mother was going to be residing there.

There was nothing unusual about their activity until both brothers got into an argument during one of their breaks that involved something that was not specified, as per Cleveland. Several witnesses, including the mother and a juvenile relative, stated the conversation was heated but not physical until Curlee pulled out a gun from among his clothes and fired several shots into Hale-Dial, who was close by.

Hale-Dial fell to the ground with wounds to the upper body from the gunshots, and very soon, emergency services were called as 911 reports emerged of gunshots. Hale-Dial was found dead at the scene.

Police secured the area, collecting shell casings and interviewing shocked family members. The mother identified Rodney Curlee Jr. as the shooter, noting Hale-Dial had pleaded during the attack. No prior major conflicts between the brothers were reported, making the event all the more startling to those who knew them, according to the Cleveland.

The manhunt: Rodney Curlee Jr. flees the scene

After the incident, Rodney Curlee Jr. escaped from the location of East 127th Street before the police fully responded to the incident. The arrest warrant for aggravated murder was issued the next day, which was October 24, 2023, by the Cleveland police department.

Rodney Curlee Jr. knew of the pursuit after the incident of the shooting and chose to go underground, which led to the search by various agencies of the police department. The tips suggested the Euclid-Green area.

On November 16, 2023, members of the task force tracked Rodney Curlee Jr.'s location in the basement of a residence on the 1800 block of Reyburn Road. At first, Curlee refused to come out, prompting a warning from police about using a K9 team.

After this warning, he peacefully surrendered. Rodney Curlee Jr. was taken into custody at Cuyahoga County Jail, where charges could be filed. This prompt ended, barely six weeks after the offense, halted his evasion of the law, and progressed the investigation. His loved ones were relieved that he was caught, even as his arrest added more pain to their suffering, as reported by the U.S. Marshal.

The court proceedings: From charges to conviction

Initially, charges against Rodney Curlee Jr. included aggravated murder, felonious assault, and gun charges in the Cleveland Municipal Court. The matter was transferred for trial preparation purposes to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

The prosecution's case was pegged on eyewitness testimony, ballistic reports, and the reported argument and shooting by the mother. The defense's case focused on the possibilities of self-defense but found little evidential support.

On April 24, 2024, Rodney Curlee Jr., now 20, entered a guilty plea to reduced charges: involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and aggravated menacing. In exchange, more serious counts like aggravated murder were dropped. Sentencing occurred on April 30, 2024, before a judge who considered the plea agreement and victim impact statements.

Rodney Curlee Jr. received 23 years in prison, with no early release eligibility specified at the time. The courtroom saw emotional testimonies from family, underscoring the irreversible damage. This outcome closed the legal chapter but left lingering questions about the rapid escalation, according to the Cleveland.

Family aftermath: healing from irreparable loss

The Hale-Dial-Curlee family has been dealing with tremendous grief ever since the shooting occurred in October 2023. Tymeir Hale-Dial, hailed as a loyal son and caring brother, is remembered with an innocent child and anguished family members.

He was in the presence of his mother, Pinky, who actually witnessed this traumatic event. She has been very helpful in giving information during the investigation, as his brother was apprehended because of this. There are no recorded instances of constant disputes in public records between these two brothers.

Rodney Curlee Jr.'s imprisonment has removed him from the support systems of his immediate family, and Hale-Dial's absence has impacted everyday living and occasions. Counseling was made available through community resources in Cleveland; however, due to privacy, that is as far as I can go.

The American Monster episode will tell these personal stories, providing a face to the statistics associated with the crime, as reported by Cleveland. The family, to date in late 2025, continues privately seeking reconciliation and closure and works to keep Hale-Dial's memory sacred amidst the pain.

