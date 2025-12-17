Tymeir Hale-Dial case on American Monster- A complete timeline of events

Tymeir Hale-Dial Murder: Where is Rodney Curlee Jr. Now?

American Monster is back with yet another episode. The popular Investigation Discovery episode titled"My Brother's Keeper" Dial. It was released on December 16, 2025. The episode features real-life interviews with family members and law enforcement information on 3rd October 2023. Here, a simple moving day turned into a crime scene in Cleveland, Ohio.

The simple argument between the Tymeir Hal-Dial and half-brother Ro that sparked unbridled rage had lasting effects on the family. This episode is available on Discovery (ID), Discovery+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.



American Monster - The tragic death of Tymeir Hal-Dial

Before October 3, 2023: Life before tragedy

Tymeir Hale-Dial was born on January 4, 2000, to his mother, Pinky Hale. In 2022, he became a dad to a baby girl and devoted his life to her upbringing. In 2023, he was working as a security officer with Breakthrough Public Schools in the Glenville community and was building a life for his daughter in Forest Hills, where he resided.

October 3, 2023: Tymeir was shot

On October 3, 2023, Tymeir was helping his mother, Pinky Hale, who was all set to move to her new residence on East 127th Street in Cleveland, and Tymeir was there to help her into her new home alongside his half-brother, Rodney. Later, a harmless argument started between Tymeir and his 19-year-old half-brother, Rodney Curlee Jr. In no time, the argument turned heated, and Rodney ended up pulling out his gun and firing multiple gunshots at Tymeir. His daughter was also present at the scene. Tymeir suffered multiple gunshot wounds around his upper back, chest, and head. He collapsed and died on the spot.

November 16, 2023 and April 2024- Justice was served



After the incident, an arrest warrant was issued by the police. Finally, on 15 November 2024, the police were able to track him and locate him in a basement near the 1800 block of Reyburn Road in Cleveland. At first, Rodney was reluctant, but after repeated warnings and threats that K-9 units would be deployed, he surrendered. On 16 November 2024, Rodney was arrested.

In April 2024, Rodney Curlee Jr. was found guilty and was charged with multiple charges, including felonious assaults, manslaughter, etc. By the courts, he was sentenced to 23 years of prison time. Presently, he is incarcerated at the Warren County Correctional Centre in Lebanon, Ohio. Now 22 years old, he is not allowed parole until 2046.

Stay tuned for more information regarding American Monster’s episodes!